"Nothing to be happy about" - Ryan Blaney disappointed with NASCAR Pennzoil 400 wreck

Ryan Blaney’s third race of the 2022 NASCAR season didn’t go well. On Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang was forced to pit for repairs after colliding with Brad Keselowski in stage two.

Keselowski spun out on lap 24 of 85 in stage two, with Blaney right behind, and momentum took the No. 12 Ford Mustang into Keselowski’s side. This caused front-row damage. As a result, the 28-year-old could not even finish the race.

Expressing his disappointment with the Pennzoil 400 wreck, Blaney said:

“The 6 spun out on his own right in front of me and I plowed into him. I’m not happy about anything and I don’t mean to be happy about anything when someone loses it right in front of you and ends our day. I won’t call it bad luck, but when someone just spins out in front of you and wipes you out, there’s nothing to be happy about. We had a pretty fast car and nothing to show for it.”

Blaney, who was running along the wall, appeared to be in the clear. He didn't expect Keselowski to spin out while riding alone, so he was not prepared to take proper protective action.

Alex Bowman wins NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alex Bowman edged Kyle Larson in a nail-biting finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. The win marked the seventh victory of his NASCAR career and second consecutive weekly win for Hendrick Motorsports.

Expressing his joy after winning, Bowman said:

“This thing was so fast all day. Just never really had the track position we needed to show it. Man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously, it paid off. Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully. Just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Alex Bowman and his team will look to continue their momentum in the upcoming NASCAR event. The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

