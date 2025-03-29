"Nothing like it!": Bubba Wallace celebrates Daniel Hemric's Martinsville victory

Bubba Wallace reacted to Daniel Hemric’s latest win at Martinsville Speedway. Holding off Tyler Ankrum and Jake Garcia, Hemric pulled off the win at Friday’s Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, thus marking his first victory at the half-mile racetrack in Virginia.

Ad

After a two-year stint in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hemric was tabbed to pilot the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and the No. 19 Chevrolet SS for Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West. Last year, he delivered four top 10s with Kaulig Racing and finished 29th in the Cup Series championship standings.

On Friday night, Hemric recorded his first Truck Series win as well. Bubba Wallace, his longtime friend, took to X, lauding him for it. Wallace wrote,

Ad

Trending

“First one at the ville.. nothing like it!👊🏾 gladly help ya move that thing in the crib @DanielHemric 😜”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hemric also earned the third consecutive victory for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing at Martinsville Speedway. Last year, the team swept both events at the “paper clip” with Christian Eckes behind the wheel of the No. 19 Chevy.

Hemric currently sits fourth in the driver standings with 175 points to his name. So far this season, the Kannapolis, North Carolina native has amassed two top-fives and three top-10s.

On the other hand, Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, is vying for his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He won Duel 1 at Daytona to kick off the year, but since then, the Alabama native has never finished higher than P3.

Ad

Bubba Wallace gives a reality check on how Michael Jordan’s “investments” help everyone at 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan (L) and Bubba Wallace during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14, 2023 - Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace recently opened up on how invested former NBA legend Michael Jordan is in 23XI Racing, which he owns alongside Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. Wallace happens to be the first driver that 23XI recruited for its Cup Series program back in 2021.

Ad

Jordan’s involvement in the team pushes his employees to do their errands with renewed enthusiasm every single morning. Explaining the same, Wallace said in a statement (via Newsweek),

"I think everybody at Airspeed [23XI's shop] knows that MJ is invested mentally, obviously we know financially, but being there, being a part of this team, being a part of this sport in the fashion that he is, it brings a lot of joy to the people that show up at work at 7 am each and every day.”

Ad

"I think that's important to have. And then it carries over to the race track. When we show up, we have all the confidence in the world,” Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace is now headed towards the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He will start the race 19th alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver and two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 30, fans can watch the event live on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available only on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback