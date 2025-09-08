"Nothing new under the sun": Corey LaJoie points to Jimmy Spencer's classic ‘it ain’t racing’ criticism that still resonates in NASCAR

Former racer Jimmy Spencer's 2003 interview made rounds on social media as then-NASCAR cars were known for their gas-guzzling nature, promoting mileage-based racing, which the 68-year-old had lashed out at. Subsequently, Corey Lajoie reacted to the archived interview and shared how the situation has remained the same at the top league since then.Spencer had a well-versed time at the top league of racing in NASCAR. Moreover, he was a two-time champion of NASCAR's sole open-wheeled championship in the 80s. He soon moved to the Cup Series and fought for the top spots in the timing pylons.Though he had decent success with the Generation 4 cars in his time, by 2003, the situation had changed as the cars became fuel-sensitive and promoted conservation methods for drivers to go racing. Unhappy with the current state, he condemned the racing going out on track and called out NASCAR and Goodyear to resolve such issues:&quot;The Cup race lately has become a [race of] who get's the best mileage, who can do the best with two tires. It bothers me, it sucks. This ain't racing, I wanna see us go back to race again, where track positions don't mean a whole lot, and it's like 'I'm putting four tires, I may get some adjustements to my car, I wanna go to the front [of the field].'&quot;&quot;NASCAR and Goodyear, everybody else involved, to let us start racing again, because, right now this gas-mileage deal... is a bunch of bullsh*t. You need to go racing.&quot;On the other hand, such complaints have remained prevalent in the NASCAR sphere in the past few years. Sharing how the situation is still the same, Lajoie jibed at the championship, as he wrote:&quot;There is nothing new under the sun.&quot;Corey LaJoie @CoreyLaJoieLINKThere is nothing new under the sun.Meanwhile, Jimmy Spencer made his final Cup Series start in 2006 at the Pocono Raceway before bidding adieu to the sport.Jimmy Spencer has remained distant from NASCAR ever since his retirementJimmy Spencer in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2005- Source: ImagnJimmy Spencer claimed two race victories in the top division of stock car racing in the United States. However, both these victories came back in 1994, and since then, he was among the strongest midfield drivers at one point.While he saw the glorious highs and dismal lows, one thing he missed in the meantime was spending time with his family. Reflecting on how he missed out on crucial moments while he raced on weekends, he told NBC Sports in 2017:&quot;You can’t go back and watch the kids play soccer on the weekend you’re racing. You decided to do that. I’m not mad, I don’t regret anything I’ve done. But would I change stuff? Oh, hell, yeah.&quot;Spencer ended his Cup Series run with two race victories, three pole positions, and 80 top-tens amassed to his name.