November 9, 2025 declared as ‘Justin Allgaier Day’ by Illinois State

A new honor has been announced for Justin Allgaier, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. The State of Illinois has officially declared November 9, 2025, as Justin Allgaier Day. NASCAR Chicago Street Racing on X shared the announcement, celebrating Allgaier’s major achievement in the sport.

Ad

Their post included photos of Allgaier and his son from the announcement venue. Along with it, the caption read,

“A champ's honor for a fan favorite 👏 Today, the State of Illinois officially declared November 9th, 2025 as 'Justin Allgaier Day' statewide, commemorating Justin’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship! 🏆#NASCARChicago.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This special day recognizes Allgaier’s first Xfinity Series title, which he won in dramatic fashion in Phoenix. He overcame nearly two laps down in that race, and bagged a career-defining win. It also honors his Illinois roots—Allgaier is from Springfield.

After his series title in 2024, Allgaier has kept up strong form in 2025. At Darlington, he finished third, continuing a five-race streak of top-five finishes. Despite a pit-stop error after winning Stage 2, he and his No. 7 JR Motorsports crew were able to recover.

Ad

That finish also tied him with Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the most consecutive top-10s at Darlington, tallying nine. Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports, credited Allgaier’s mindset shift after his championship win. According to Earnhardt, Allgaier now races with more control and less pressure.

Justin Allgaier on racing against Kyle Larson in his attempt for the triple win

After the Homestead-Miami race, Justin Allgaier looked back on a key moment that changed the course of his Saturday. Though he finished strong, he admitted the race’s late caution—while beneficial—was bittersweet.

Ad

“I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor,” Allgaier said post-race. “I’m bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he’s going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we’re in the right place at the right time. I’m really proud of this race team.”

Ad

Ad

Larson had been aiming for a weekend sweep, having already won the Truck Series race. The caution disrupted his momentum. Only two drivers in NASCAR history have swept all three races at the same track in the same weekend, both times, it was Kyle Busch at Bristol, in 2010 and 2017. This time, Larson had a shot to join that exclusive group.

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has led more laps at Homestead than any other active Cup driver and has five top-five finishes in eleven starts.

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the Xfinity Series in 2025. After eight races, he tops the standings with 346 points. His stats include two wins, six top-five finishes, and six top-10s. Though he hasn’t started from pole yet, he’s led 325 laps and averages a 5.25 start and a 7.75 finish. He also has zero DNFs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More