November 9, 2025 declared as ‘Justin Allgaier Day’ by Illinois State

A new honor has been announced for Justin Allgaier, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. The State of Illinois has officially declared November 9, 2025, as Justin Allgaier Day. NASCAR Chicago Street Racing on X shared the announcement, celebrating Allgaier’s major achievement in the sport.
Their post included photos of Allgaier and his son from the announcement venue. Along with it, the caption read,
“A champ's honor for a fan favorite 👏 Today, the State of Illinois officially declared November 9th, 2025 as 'Justin Allgaier Day' statewide, commemorating Justin’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship! 🏆#NASCARChicago.”
This special day recognizes Allgaier’s first Xfinity Series title, which he won in dramatic fashion in Phoenix. He overcame nearly two laps down in that race, and bagged a career-defining win. It also honors his Illinois roots—Allgaier is from Springfield.
After his series title in 2024, Allgaier has kept up strong form in 2025. At Darlington, he finished third, continuing a five-race streak of top-five finishes. Despite a pit-stop error after winning Stage 2, he and his No. 7 JR Motorsports crew were able to recover.
That finish also tied him with Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the most consecutive top-10s at Darlington, tallying nine. Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports, credited Allgaier’s mindset shift after his championship win. According to Earnhardt, Allgaier now races with more control and less pressure.
Justin Allgaier on racing against Kyle Larson in his attempt for the triple win
After the Homestead-Miami race, Justin Allgaier looked back on a key moment that changed the course of his Saturday. Though he finished strong, he admitted the race’s late caution—while beneficial—was bittersweet.
“I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor,” Allgaier said post-race. “I’m bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he’s going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we’re in the right place at the right time. I’m really proud of this race team.”
Larson had been aiming for a weekend sweep, having already won the Truck Series race. The caution disrupted his momentum. Only two drivers in NASCAR history have swept all three races at the same track in the same weekend, both times, it was Kyle Busch at Bristol, in 2010 and 2017. This time, Larson had a shot to join that exclusive group.
Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has led more laps at Homestead than any other active Cup driver and has five top-five finishes in eleven starts.
Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the Xfinity Series in 2025. After eight races, he tops the standings with 346 points. His stats include two wins, six top-five finishes, and six top-10s. Though he hasn’t started from pole yet, he’s led 325 laps and averages a 5.25 start and a 7.75 finish. He also has zero DNFs.