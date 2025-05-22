“Now this is cool”: Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr. brings back his iconic Bud paint scheme

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced a special reunion with Budweiser and Major League Baseball, bringing back the iconic red and white paint scheme he drove to an emotional Daytona victory in 2001. The partnership will also promote the upcoming Speedway Classic event at Bristol Motor Speedway later this year.

In 2001, the NASCAR community mourned the loss of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who passed away in the season opener at Daytona. Dale Jr. returned to the track for the Pepsi 400 in a red and white Budweiser paint scheme, also promoting the 2001 MLB All-Star Game. The #8 DEI Chevy driver clinched an emotional victory, which remains one of the most memorable wins.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Budweiser have reunited to promote the MLB Speedway Classic, set for August 2. Dale Jr. will drive the #8 Bud paint scheme at Anderson (S.C.) Motor Speedway in a CARS Tour event on August 16. The #8 Chevy will also be on display during the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dale Jr. and Budweiser made headlines last year when the iconic partnership reunited for the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway. JR nation was once again treated to a surprise when the NASCAR Hall unveiled the MLB throwback paint scheme on May 22. One X user wrote:

"Now that's cool there.👍👏👏👏"

Another X user requested Dale Jr. to wear the hat backwards, a throwback to his signature look from his Bud days.

"Don't forget, hat backwards @DaleJr"

Here are a few other reactions to Dale Jr. and Budweiser's latest reunion:

"We didn't know we needed this, but we do" a comment read.

"The diecast sales from this car alone will field @JRMotorsports entry to the 2026 Daytona 500" an X user suggested.

"This just made me go re-watch the Budweiser ‘One Last Ride’ video" another comment read.

"need CARS Tour at Bristol before the ballgame" a CARS Tour fan wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has released limited-edition merchandise, but JR nation will have to wait until August for the #8 Budweiser Chevy to hit the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about the 2001 Daytona victory

Dale Earnhardt Jr. secured an emotional victory during his first trip back to Daytona after his father's passing. He made a late race charge to win the race and celebrated with teammate Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Inc. crew members on the infield.

Looking back on one of his most iconic victories, Dale Jr. said that he has watched the race several times, and it remains a great memory. Expressing his excitement on the collaboration with MLB, the JR Motorsports co-owner said in a press release:

"It is an incredible opportunity to reunite with Budweiser and Major League Baseball. I’ve watched that July 2001 race at Daytona so many times. It’s such a great memory for me. I am excited that we have this chance to collaborate with Bud and MLB to bring that scheme back again because of what it means to me and so many others."

The MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the first Major League Baseball game to be played in the state of Tennessee. As the host of a regular-season game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, the venue will serve as the home field for the Reds on August 2.

