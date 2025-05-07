“Now give us more HP”: Fans react as NASCAR restores Homestead Miami’s longstanding place

NASCAR is all set to bring its Championship race back to Homestead-Miami from Phoenix in 2026, albeit in a rotating manner. As the governing body broke the news by sharing a video on social media, fans went gaga over it. While most shared a positive response, some reacted in different ways.
All three national series races — the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series Championship 4 races will take place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway from November 6-8, 2026. The Homestead-Miami has been the home for Championship 4 races for nearly two decades, from 2002-2019, before moving to Phoenix in 2020.
However, Phoenix will still hold a playoff race, the round of 8 race in particular. In addition to this, it will also hold the regular season race like every year. Making the announcement, NASCAR, from their official X account, shared a video that was captioned:
"Good things happen to those who wait. The championship is back, @HomesteadMiami," they wrote.
Here's the video of the announcement on X:
As the video surfaced on social media, fans shared their reactions. While most welcomed the decisions, a few wanted more horsepower on the Next Gen cars. Here are some of them taken from the micro-blogging site X:
Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, "Now give us more HP."
Another fan wrote, "Awesome, now get rid of the playoffs and stage cautions, and add more horsepower to the GEN 7."
"So how long until you give us more horsepower," another fan wrote.
A fan wrote, "More Horsepower @NASCAR."
"How about more horsepower?" A fan wrote.
"I’m waiting for 1200 horsepower," another fan wrote.
NASCAR boss let his feelings known about Homestead-Miami change
NASCAR EVP, chief venue & racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy shared his thoughts as the sport announced the rotating shift from Phoenix to Homestead-Miami in 2026.
He told ESPN about the move:
"Yes, mixing it up, and I think you are going to see different teams and different drivers as we move this championship around."
"Some are going to rise to the occasion, and others aren't. It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out. We still want to keep the playoff schedule. We want to keep a lot of that intact. But you've seen over the past few years some small nuances and changes we've met, we've created in it, just to keep that level of unpredictability high," he added.
The Homestead-Miami Speedway is an intermediate racetrack situated in Homestead, Florida. In addition to NASCAR, the 1.5-mile track also hosts the IndyCar and FIA GT Championship.
