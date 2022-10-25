"Obviously partly on me" - Martin Truex Jr. owns up to mistake after Kyle Larson bumps him at Homestead-Miami unlike Bubba Wallace Jr.

Kyle Larson managed to make contact with another driver this weekend in the form of Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr., however, with vastly less dramatic repercussions this time around. After Larson's run-in with Bubba Wallace Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami last Sunday saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver dominate the field during the 400-mile-long race.

Running in clean air in front of the field for the most part during the event, Kyle Larson's closest interaction with another car came during green flag pit stops. Following the #19 Bass Pro Shop’s Toyota Camry TRD onto pit road for the final pit sequence of the day, Larson was seen bumping Truex Jr. as the latter tried to slow down for his pit stall. Unsure of whether he was at fault for a spinning #19 Toyota that ended up backwards into its pit stall, Larson continued to go about his own race.

NASCAR @NASCAR Contact on pit road. @MartinTruex_Jr goes backwards into his pit box. Contact on pit road. @MartinTruex_Jr goes backwards into his pit box. https://t.co/jtkuKys3DF

It was only after the race that the confusion cleared up, as Martin Truex Jr. admitted to slamming on the brakes in front of Kyle Larson. Truex Jr. claimed to have seen his pit box late due to the lack of visibility from a dirty windscreen, as well as a low-hanging sun shining directly into his eyes, and said:

“These windshields right now with the sun like that and all this stuff covering it. I did see my box late for sure. So, I slowed down before I turned out of the way of the #5 (Larson) there. Obviously partly on me. I didn’t expect to get turned around, I’m glad nobody got hurt there.”

NASCAR @NASCAR @MartinTruex_Jr explains what happened on his final pit stop. .@MartinTruex_Jr explains what happened on his final pit stop. https://t.co/8OilOGRkvM

Despite being on the worst side of the equation, Martin Truex Jr. admitted to having played a part in the incident and did not solely blame Kyle Larson for what happened on pit road. With multiple crew members present over the wall getting ready to serve their respective cars, it was fortunate nobody was hurt as the situation unfolded.

Kyle Larson is gunning for the owner's championship title for Hendrick Motorsports

Despite being knocked out of contention for this year's ultimate prize, Kyle Larson has continued to work hard for his Hendrick Motorsports team. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborates on how winning the owner's title for his team would feel better than just claiming the driver's championship, and said:

“We get to go race for an owner’s title in Phoenix in a couple weeks. I can’t win the (individual) championship, but it means more to me to win it as a team. We’re going to go to Phoenix and try to get another championship.”

NASCAR will go live from Martinsville Speedway next weekend for the final Round of 8 race of the 2022 season.

