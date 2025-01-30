“Officially cool”: Danica Patrick shares her take on JD Vance’s post on ‘cruel kids’ table’ picture

Danica Patrick recently shared her reaction to a post by JD Vance on social media, endorsing his take on a controversial magazine cover. The cover, which featured a gathering of young conservatives, has sparked widespread discussion due to allegations of misleading photo editing.

The cover in question features a crowd at a Washington, D.C. event held on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The event, known as the Power 30 Awards, was a gathering of pro-Trump social media influencers.

The controversy arose when it was revealed that New York Magazine cropped the image, removing several Black attendees from the cover. Critics accused the magazine of altering the photo to falsely show the event as an all-white affair, reinforcing a particular political narrative.

The original post by JD Vance featured the magazine cover image, with his caption,

“It’s like they’re trying to make us look cool.”

Patrick retweeted JD Vance’s post, adding her take to it. Her caption suggests her support for Trump, with two possibly different interpretations. Since Patrick is known to be a big Trump supporter, the caption may refer to the 'right decision' of making Trump President or could be about the right-wing political affiliation that Trump and his supporters show. She captioned the retweet,

“It is now officially cool to be right. 😜”

As per the Hollywood Reporter, CJ Pearson, a Black conservative influencer and co-host of the event, spoke out against the magazine in light of the controversy surrounding it. In his words,

“This is insane. I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

Pearson also pointed out that rapper Waka Flocka Flame and professional boxer Gervonta Davis were present at the event, but their attendance was omitted from the article’s coverage.

Conservative commentator Christopher Barnard also criticized the magazine, highlighting how the article described the crowd as overwhelmingly white while failing to acknowledge the original, unedited image.

New York Magazine, though, defended its choice, stating that the cropped image was meant to focus on the central figures of the story and that the full photo was available online.

“Damn Right”- Danica Patrick backs Trump’s decision on Fauci’s security detail

Danica Patrick has once again voiced her support for a major political decision, this time backing Donald Trump’s move to revoke Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail. The former NASCAR driver made her stance clear on social media. Patrick reacted to the news with a firm statement on her Instagram story,

“Damn right.”

As sourced via Newsweek, her response aligns with Trump's argument that taxpayer money should not be used to fund lifelong security for former government officials, especially those who have gathered significant wealth.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the reported $15 million security detail for Fauci was part of broader budget cuts affecting several former officials. He justified it by saying,

“You can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government. It’s very standard.”

Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), played an important role in the U.S. COVID-19 response. His public health measures, such as mask mandates and school closures, made him a polarizing figure. During his tenure, he faced threats, leading to the approval of his security protection.

Supporters of Trump’s decision, including Danica Patrick, argue that taxpayer money should be directed elsewhere, such as addressing rising living costs. Others believe that individuals like Fauci, who earned substantial sums during their government service tenure, should be responsible for their own security.

