“Oh man I’M PUMPED”: Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes Daytona 500 return as an owner

On Wednesday, January 15, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports, announced his debut in the Cup Series as a team owner in partnership with 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Stapleton. The team will field a car in the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16. NASCAR's official page shared the news and fans expressed excitement in the comments.

JR Motorsports debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2005 and has amassed 91 wins in stock car racing, including 88 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Series and one in the ARCA Menards Series. They have also secured four championship titles in the Xfinity Series and will field the 2024 champion, Justin Allgaier, in the Daytona 500 next month.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won the Daytona 500 twice as a driver but in 2025, he'll try to take the win as a team owner in the prestigious crown jewel event. Justin Allgaier will drive the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 sponsored by the Traveller Whiskey, representing the blend utilized by Buffalo Trace Distillery and BRANDT Professional Agriculture. Also, Hendrick Motorsports will aid in building the engine for the race next month.

The NASCAR page captioned the post:

"Fired up for the 500! 🔥"

Motorsports fans joined in the comments and expressed their take on the news, with one fan writing:

"Oh man I'M PUMPED!!!"

Another shared a GIF of Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrating and wrote:

"EVERYBODY loves this 🙌🏽"

Here are some more comments on the post:

"We the fans are pumped to hear this great news🏁," wrote an X user.

"I am so happy for @JRMotorsports Kelly, Dale and Justin! Oh yea!" commented a fan.

"Heck Yeah JR! Stoked about this and what the future holds! Will be watching for damn sure and pulling for the 40 car," stated one motorsports enthusiast.

"Congratulations & Good Luck!!" said a NASCAR fan.

Apart from fielding a new entry in the Cup Series for the Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team will run five entries in the Xfinity Series; four full-time entries with two new drivers on the grid and one in collaboration with Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team JR Motorsports announced its new crew chief for the 2025 season

JR Motorsports announced the crew chief lineup for the team's five entries in a graphic representation for the 2025 season.

The team's official X account shared the news and wrote:

"Calling the shots in '25."

Andrew Overstreet will be the crew chief of the #1 car driven by the team's new rookie driver Carson Kvapil. Meanwhile, Mardy Lindley will guide the #88 Chevy driven by NASCAR's prodigy and another rookie driver Connor Zilisch. Corey Shea will lead the fifth car driven by Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Also, Jim Pohlman and Phillip Bell will take the lead for the reigning champion Justin Allgaier's #7 Chevy and returning driver Sammy Smith's #8 Chevy for the 2025 Xfinity Series.

