“Ok Wrecky”: Fans react as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threatens Carson Hocevar following Mexico incident

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar were involved in an incident in the inaugural NASCAR Cup race in Mexico. After the Nashville wreck, Stenhouse Jr. once again got the worst end of the deal but confronted the Spire Motorsports driver post-race, threatening him with payback when they land home.

Hocevar had a forgettable outing in Mexico, as he was a lap down in the final laps of the race. With 10 laps to go, he went deep into the corner and spun out the #47 Hyak Motorsports driver in front of the crowd in the stadium section. Stenhouse Jr. had to settle for a 27th-place finish, while Hocevar finished 34th, one lap down.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. parked his #47 Chevy on pit road and walked to Carson Hocevar, still seated in the #77 Chevy. Stenhouse Jr. leaned on the driver's side window and threatened the Spire driver with potential retaliation, having previously let go of the Nashville wreck.

"I’m going to beat your a**. You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me for the second time? I don’t give a damn! I’ll beat your a**. I will when we get back to the States." Stenhouse Jr. told Hocevar (via NASCAR on X).

Although Hocevar was apologetic and owned up to his mistake, Stenhouse Jr. had none of it but smartly refrained from any physical altercation in Mexico. The ongoing drama between the two drivers has split NASCAR fans, as one faction reminded the #47 Chevy driver of his mistakes early in his career.

One X user referred to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as 'wrecky', an infamous nickname he earned from the fans early in his career.

"ok Wrecky..." a comment read.

theprivateer @karstenclavier LINK ok Wrecky...

Similar to 22-year-old Hocevar's current reputation, a young Stenhouse Jr. was benched by team owner Jack Roush in the Xfinity Series for getting involved in too many wrecks. Another fan did not hesitate to bring this up, as they mentioned:

"Ricky Ricky Ricky stop before I be mean and remind you of your past"

Trex @Trex_TIF LINK Ricky Ricky Ricky stop before I be mean and remind you of your past

Here are a few other reactions to the latest episode of the Hocevar-Stenhouse Jr. saga:

"Do It then. Wait for the man to get out of the car," a comment read.

"Stenhouse knows Mexican jails suck I'd guess," an X user quipped as Stenhouse refrained from exchaning fists.

"Pot calling the kettle black, it’d be funny if it weren’t so …. Ricky-like," an X user wrote.

"He’s had enough, guess the talk did no good last week," another X user wrote.

After getting spun out in two of the previous three race weekends, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost his patience with the #77 Spire driver, as both are in the playoff bubble.

Carson Hocevar elaborates on the incident involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Carson Hocevar said that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was "very mad" during the brief conversation. Hocevar admitted he didn’t "really hear" Stenhouse Jr. in the car but was nonetheless apologetic for spinning him in the final laps.

Hocevar said that he got on the marbles and slid a lot longer than he anticipated, ultimately making contact with the #47 Chevy driver. The Spire driver admitted that he should have avoided the incident, as he was a lap down and waiting for his lucky break. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"I just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected. So yeah, I mean, obviously number one, not somebody I would never want to hit again. But number two, just yeah, I wasn’t racing anything. I was just logging laps, just trying to wait on a yellow and maybe see if we could put our day back together."

After recent highs of competing for wins at Charlotte, Nashville, and Michigan, the road course weekend at Mexico was a forgettable experience for Carson Hocevar. Heading to Pocono, Hocevar is 60 points below the cutline, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is 61 points adrift of the final playoff spot.

