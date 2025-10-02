“One of the baddest MoFos”: Mark Martin reflects on Ernie Irvan’s 'miraculous' comeback 30 years ago after a near-death experience

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Mark Martin recently shared his thoughts on the comeback made by Ernie Irvan 30 years ago, following a tragic incident. Martin reposted a post from NASCAR Classics and praised Irvan for his passion for racing and called him &quot;one of the baddest MoFos.&quot;The 1991 Daytona 500 champion made his first Cup Series appearance in 1987 and drove the #56 Chevy for Reno Enterprise as a part-time driver. He then landed a full-time seat in the series with U.S. Racing in 1989 and piloted the #2 Pontiac. Irvan has worked with multiple teams during his career and faced a life-threatening accident while he competed for Robert Yates Racing.Ernie Irvan landed a seat with Robert Yates' team in 1994 after Davey Allison passed away in a helicopter crash in 1993. The first 20 races of the season went smoothly, and Irvan secured three wins and 13 top fives. However, things went downhill at the 21st race at Michigan International Speedway. During the practice session, Irvan's Ford Thunderbird cut a tire, ultimately meeting the wall.Following that, the former Yates Racing driver bled badly and could have died on the spot. He suffered a brain injury, a skull fracture, and chest injuries. However, after the traumatic incident, Irvan made his comeback on October 1, 1995, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He competed against Mark Martin during the race. Recalling the race, Martin stated:&quot;One of the baddest MoFos I ever raced against. I can only imagine what he would have accomplished if his career hadn’t been cut short.&quot;Mark Martin qualified second for the race, driving the #6 Ford for Roush Racing with a best time of 19.011 seconds, reaching a top speed of 118.353 mph. On the other hand, Ernie Irvan began the race from seventh place while driving the #88 Ford for Robert Yates Racing. Ultimately, Martin won the 400-lap race.&quot;It’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about&quot;: Mark Martin on the current playoff formatEarlier this year, former NASCAR driver Mark Martin sat down with Shannon Spake for an interview. During the Spake Up podcast on YouTube, he expressed his views on the current playoff format and shared his concerns over the qualification metrics.The fans paid extra attention to the current playoff format after Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third championship last year. The current format features an elimination-style system with four drivers being eliminated after each round until only four remain to compete in the Championship Four Race at Phoenix.Reflecting on it, Mark Martin wants to bring back the old-school full-season points system to the Cup Series to declare the winner. He explained:&quot;Somehow, making winning more important than ever has taken away from the importance of winning. But it’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about… Winning a race is huge. It’s the biggest deal. And you lose that. That’s not what you talk about all week. You talk about now he’s in the playoffs.&quot;Mark Martin spent over three decades competing in the Cup Series. He amassed 40 wins, 271 top fives, 453 top tens, and 56 pole positions in 882 starts in the series. Additionally, he led 12,879 laps with an average start of 12.1.