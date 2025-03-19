“One of the most calming places”: Bubba Wallace addresses ‘hard to describe’ aspect of racing in NASCAR

Ahead of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace unraveled the 'hard to describe' aspect of driving in NASCAR. Sharing his thoughts, the 23XI driver has given a brief, yet significant explanation of being in the sport.

Ad

Wallace accompanied Brittney Wilbur of NASCAR social on a cold Saturday morning in Las Vegas, where they talked about NASCAR. From Wallace's experience of driving in the series to his expectations in the Las Vegas race, the crisp interview had everything.

As they talked, they carried out one and a half miles of running around the track. During this time, Wilbur asked Wallace how he feels when he goes around the track at a maximum speed. Answering the question, the 23XI driver said,

Ad

Trending

"There's no easy way to describe it. Honestly, it's one of the most calming places. It's hard to describe something that you've been doing for 22 years. For me, it's just a place to get away from the madness."

Here's the video of the interview from NASCAR on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace is a renowned name in NASCAR, and the only black driver in the Cup Series. He has 255 races to his name in over eight years, where he racked up two wins, three pole positions, and 47 Top 10s.

The 31-year-old also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, participating in 88 and 51 races respectively. Currently, he is driving for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing, in the #23 Toyota Camry XSE entry under full-time obligation, alongside Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst.

Ad

Bubba Wallace shared a moment with popular Hollywood star Morgan Freeman in Las Vegas

Renowned Hollywood personality Morgan Freeman was one of the stars of the show during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As Freeman arrived at the track, and took the opportunity to command the race start, he took a bit of time to meet Bubba Wallace, Cup Series' only black driver.

Ad

As Freeman and Wallace met ahead of the race, the former informed that he was a fan of the 23XI Racing driver. The Shawshank Redemption star was at the #23 garage before the race start, where he wore the #23 cap. 23XI Racing from their official X account, shared a video featuring Morgan Freeman and Bubba Wallace, with a caption:

"Turns out Morgan Freeman is a big @BubbaWallace fan."

Here's the X post on Freeman and Wallace by 23XI Racing:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace did not have a solid race weekend he would have preferred as the 23XI Racing driver finished his race in 28th place. After an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday, he started the race from 20th on Sunday and moved ahead of his rivals shortly after the race started.

Wallace finished stage 1 in fourth place, behind Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott, and kept his advantage in stage 2. At this stage, he finished in fourth as well, behind Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Ross Chastain.

However, in the final stage of the race, he found himself in a wreck triggered by Ryan Blaney. Wallace was running four-way wide alongside Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Noah Gragson, and this was when he found himself in the wreck. In the end, he came home in 28th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback