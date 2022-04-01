"Other people do the same thing you’re doing and you get called on it" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. inadvertently reveals inconsistencies in NASCAR penalties at COTA

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his straight, no-nonsense approach to racing, a trait that he inherited from his father.

This also reflects off-track, as the 47-year-old rarely likes to mince words. NASCAR themselves were on Earnhardt Jr.'s radar this time around.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner found the penalties levied on drivers to be inconsistent at the Circuit of the Americas and expressed his frustration.

On the latest episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former driver talks about how track limits vary from lap to lap and from person to person. The veteran went on to explain the issue and said:

“You watch them come through Turn 1 and go way wide off the corner, completely off of the racing surface, into the runoff, and then drive a half-mile later and get blackflagged for being a foot too far to the right or the left of a curb. It’s just frustrating."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. came up with examples from the Xfinity race that solidified his argument, even when they involved his own team and said:

"Jeb Burton having a great run at the end of the Xfinity race. Gets docked for cutting a corner. And there were certain instances of drivers, even JR Motorsports drivers being in the same situation, that didn’t get the same penalty. You go all the way there, you get in the car, you work all weekend, you race hard all day, you’re sitting there with a top-5 finish, and you’re watching other people do the same thing you’re doing and you get called on it.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggests driver for Hendrick Motorsports' LeMans entry

Since the announcement of Hendrick Motorsports' Garage 56 entry at the 24 Hours of LeMans, there has been a lot of interest in who gets the driving position.

There have been many suggestions from various people as well as people feeling left out. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently put his views on who should be in the driver's seat on Twitter, writing:

"Great idea to put Jordan in that ride."

It now remains to be seen how Hendrick Motorsports will fare in their endeavor to push NASCAR to its limits.

Edited by Adam Dickson