Our Motorsports terminates NASCAR driver contract just months after hiring him

Halfway through NASCAR's Xfinity Series season, Our Motorsports has parted ways with its No.5 Chevrolet driver, Kris Wright. Kaz Grala is set to take his place in the upcoming BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, but the team is yet to announce a full-time replacement.

Back in November 2024, Wright was announced to replace Anthony Alfredo for Our Motorsports' No.5 entry. Since then, he has managed to rack up three top-20s and a noteworthy ninth place at Martinsville.

The 30-year-old failed to qualify for the Chicago Street Race, while Kaz Grala competed with Sam Hunt Racing and finished 22nd at the road course. Wright ranks 29th in the drivers' standings, the lowest among other full-time drivers. With four DNFs to his name, Wright has an average finish of 27, a marginal gain from his average start at 28.

Despite his shortcomings, Wright made headlines when he faced backlash for taking out season leader Justin Allgaier at Texas Motor Speedway. He also drew the ire of fellow rival Josh Bilicki, as the two traded jabs for multiple run-ins throughout the season.

The Wexford, Pennsylvania-native began his career in the IMSA Prototype Challenge in 2017. He captured the rookie of the year honours and went on to win the LMP3 championship in his sophomore season.

Wright then transitioned to stock car racing in 2020, competing in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the Xfinity Series, but has struggled to make any major breakthroughs.

Justin Allgaier hints at retirement from full-time NASCAR career

NASCAR's defending Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier recently fueled rumors of his retirement. During an interview with Kenny Wallace's podcast, The Kenny Conversation, Allgaier spoke about foregoing his racing career to join his father's tire business.

"I just don't know what the long term of that looks like. I feel like, for me, my kids are growing up — I'm watching them grow up, I'm watching them get older. I don't want to miss it, you know? I don't want to not be there for it," he said. [11:44 onwards].

"I still love the sport. I still love what I do — I wouldn't change it for the world. But I also feel like there's a lot of other stuff that I can accomplish in this world outside of being behind the wheel. I love the younger drivers that are coming up. I've helped quite a few try to be better. I'd love to do more of that," he added.

Justin Allgaier currently leads NASCAR's Xfinity Series with 686 points and three wins this season. He previously made his Cup Series debut with JRM at the 2025 Daytona 500, where he scored an impressive ninth-place finish.

