"Our number one goal is to get NASCAR back": Historic Speedway aims to return to NASCAR schedule with $10 million overhaul

Referred to as "The Rock" back in the day, North Carolina's historically steeped track Rockingham Speedway has its sights set on a NASCAR return. Just as has been the case with North Wilkesboro Speedway and Iowa Speedway ahead of the 2024 Cup Series schedule, the 1-mile-long speedway aims to be back in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Opened in 1964, Rockingham Speedway has hosted a total of 42 Cup Series races, with the last of the lot being run in 2004. Just as North Wilkesboro Speedway was resurrected from its neglected remains, Rockingham Speedway has received a sum of around $10 million in Pandemic Recovery Grants to renovate and improve the existing facility.

Track Vice Chairman Dr. Rick Watkins spoke on behalf of a board that included Chairman Jeff Smart and Commissioner Andy Grooms and told sportsnaut.com:

"I think this board would agree that our number one goal here is to get NASCAR back in Rockingham."

Rockingham Speedway has just undergone a $3 million repave of the asphalt as a part of the facility's resurrection. Facility improvements were underway to the effect of over $1 million, as well as $4.99 million for 17 different aspects of the track to be improved and worked upon.

Rockingham Speedway is currently owned by Raleigh-based land developer Dan Lovenheim.

Dale Eanrhardt Jr. reacts to Rockingham Speedway's probable return to NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the primary driving force behind the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, and the former NASCAR Cup Series driver seems to be on board with Rockingham's return as well.

Reacting to the news of the facility's renovation, Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is awesome to see progress here. I learned to love what a challenge this track was. Trucks, Xfinity, and even Cup hopefully return someday soon."

It remains to be seen when and whether NASCAR would consider the 1-mile-long track as a worthwhile venue. With the 2024 schedule already finalized, Rockingham Speedway still has quite some time to go before cars race again on the newly paved surface.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Cup Series schedule goes live next year with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The event goes live on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX Sports, the MRN network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.