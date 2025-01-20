“OVERWHELMING in a good way”: NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace reveals his thoughts on touring Vatican City

Kenny Wallace has taken to his official X account to share his experience of Vatican City. The former NASCAR driver is on a trip to Europe, and as per his latest social media post, he stopped by the Sistine Chapel, famous for Michaelangelo's ceiling.

Wallace shared four pictures and showcased the iconic paintings by Michelangelo, one of the world's most recognized sculptors and painters. As he toured the Sistine Chapel, Wallace was "overwhelmed" by the beauty of the sculptures and paintings he found there.

"Touring Vatican City and sitting in the Sistine Chapel looking at Michael Angelo’s ceiling paintings. The smell and the things you see took me back in time. OVERWHELMING in a good way," Kenny Wallace wrote.

Besides Vatican City, Wallace also ventured into the streets of Rome, stood in front of the Roman Coliseum, and recorded a video. In the video, he hailed the great old structure of the Italian capital. Here's what he added more in the video on X:

"This baby [The Roman Coliseum] has been standing two thousand years and they [gladiators] played in there for five hundred years. Where do I begin? Rome is like, it's unbelievable." (1:00)

As per his video, Kenny Wallace is set to visit the Ferrari museum on Tuesday, then go to Venice for his last day in Italy. After this, he said he would go to Germany to taste the speed of the iconic Autobahn.

Kenny Wallace shares his thoughts after NASCAR denied Mike Wallace a Daytona 500 entry

Despite huge anticipation, NASCAR denied Kenny Wallace's brother Mike from being a part of the 2025 Daytona 500. A former NASCAR driver, Mike was set to drive the #66 for MBM Motorsports. However, NASCAR blocked the move due to his inactivity.

Mike Wallace (L), driver of the #66 Crazy Vapors/X8 Energy Gum Toyota, talks to Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ortho Ford, on the grid - Source: Getty Images

Wallace, who received a call from his brother late at night, said on his YouTube channel:

"I received a call from Mike this Monday at around 3, and his voice sounded very dejected, he's embarrassed. But the headlines are right. Mike received a phone call from Elton Sawyer, and Elton said, 'Mike, we're disqualifying you, not just from the Daytona 500 but anything in NASCAR.'"

"Mike told me that he told Elton, 'Elton, we're friends, but can you explain to me why.' So Elton Sawyer told Mike, 'Because of your inactivity, you haven't done any racing in five years.' Listen, all I could do it be a supportive brother. I told him, 'Mike, deep breath, keep your head up high.'"

Mike Wallace's last race in NASCAR was the 2020 UNOH 188 at Dayton, which was five years ago. As his replacement, MBM Motorsports will field Garrett Smithley in the #66 entry.

