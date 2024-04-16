“Owner in me is mad”: Brad Keselowski frustrated by speed despite P2 finish in NASCAR Cup race at Texas

Despite earning a season-best runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski expressed his disappointment with the lack of speed he had throughout the 414-mile race.

Keselowski and the #6 Ford RFK Racing team had a remarkable turnaround performance at Texas, driving from the rear of the field to a P2 finish in a chaotic NASCAR overtime race that lasted more than three hours and had a track record of 16 caution periods.

Expand Tweet

The 40-year-old driver experienced a topsy-turvy day, as at one point in the opening stage, he was among the last cars running on the lead lap.

Speaking about what went wrong in Texas during the post-race interview, Brad Keselowski said (via motorsports.com):

“We didn’t have a ton of speed. Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything because I feel like we have a great team, and we don't have the speed to go with it. We are doing all we can do to overcome that.

“The driver in me is frustrated because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it. The owner in me is mad as hell because it is my fault for not making the cars faster.”

Brad Keselowski’s dual role as both driver and owner puts him in a unique position to feel the frustrations from both perspectives. The P2 finish at Texas was his third top-five result of the season.

“It was a good job of executing with what we had” – Brad Keselowski happy with his team’s performance

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion had a mixed feeling of frustration and pride. Despite facing a lack of speed challenges, he takes positives from his #6 RFK Racing team’s hard work, like pit stops, strategy, and execution.

Expand Tweet

Expressing his thoughts on P2 results at Texas, Brad Keselowski said (via motorsports.com):

“I am still proud of the team that we have with the pit stops and strategy and execution to put ourselves in position to get a finish we probably didn’t deserve but earned with some never-give-up spirit,”

“It was a good job of executing with what we had. It is frustrating. You can still get good finishes by running good smart days, executing on pit road, and having great strategy. I am proud of our team for doing that today.”

With 216 points, Brad Keselowski stands 17th in the Cup Series points table after nine races.

Poll : WIll Brad Keselowski end his winless streak going further into the season? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback