NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 15, 2024 08:40 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Nine races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14.

In a race that then went into double overtime, Elliott survived a series of late restarts and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Elliott gained 45 points and locked himself into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved from sixth to fourth place on the points table with 303 points, one win, and three top-fives.

After finishing P21 at Texas, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 26 points and has a 17-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 335 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 33rd. With a P33 finish, he gained 17 points and is seventh on the points table with 278 points.

With a P30 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin gained 15 points and moved to third place in the points table with 307 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

  1. Kyle Larson - 335
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 318
  3. Denny Hamlin - 307
  4. Chase Elliott - 303
  5. William Byron - 297
  6. Ty Gibbs - 280
  7. Ryan Blaney - 278
  8. Tyler Reddick - 269
  9. Bubba Wallace - 256
  10. Christopher Bell - 250
  11. Ross Chastain - 247
  12. Chase Briscoe - 231
  13. Chris Buescher - 229
  14. Alex Bowman - 228
  15. Joey Logano - 217
  16. Kyle Busch - 217
  17. Brad Keselowski - 216
  18. Daniel Suarez - 210
  19. Erik Jones - 179
  20. John Hunter Nemechek - 160
  21. Austin Cindric - 159
  22. Carson Hocevar # - 152
  23. Michael McDowell - 151
  24. Ryan Preece - 137
  25. Todd Gilliland - 132
  26. Josh Berry # - 130
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 127
  28. Austin Dillon - 122
  29. Corey LaJoie - 120
  30. Noah Gragson - 120
  31. Daniel Hemric - 112
  32. Justin Haley - 98
  33. Kaz Grala - 92
  34. Harrison Burton - 85
  35. Zane Smith - 78
  36. David Ragan - 17
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 17
  38. Derek Kraus - 11
  39. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 21.

