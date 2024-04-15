NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Nine races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14.
In a race that then went into double overtime, Elliott survived a series of late restarts and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Elliott gained 45 points and locked himself into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved from sixth to fourth place on the points table with 303 points, one win, and three top-fives.
After finishing P21 at Texas, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 26 points and has a 17-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 335 points.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 33rd. With a P33 finish, he gained 17 points and is seventh on the points table with 278 points.
With a P30 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin gained 15 points and moved to third place in the points table with 307 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:
- Kyle Larson - 335
- Martin Truex Jr. - 318
- Denny Hamlin - 307
- Chase Elliott - 303
- William Byron - 297
- Ty Gibbs - 280
- Ryan Blaney - 278
- Tyler Reddick - 269
- Bubba Wallace - 256
- Christopher Bell - 250
- Ross Chastain - 247
- Chase Briscoe - 231
- Chris Buescher - 229
- Alex Bowman - 228
- Joey Logano - 217
- Kyle Busch - 217
- Brad Keselowski - 216
- Daniel Suarez - 210
- Erik Jones - 179
- John Hunter Nemechek - 160
- Austin Cindric - 159
- Carson Hocevar # - 152
- Michael McDowell - 151
- Ryan Preece - 137
- Todd Gilliland - 132
- Josh Berry # - 130
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 127
- Austin Dillon - 122
- Corey LaJoie - 120
- Noah Gragson - 120
- Daniel Hemric - 112
- Justin Haley - 98
- Kaz Grala - 92
- Harrison Burton - 85
- Zane Smith - 78
- David Ragan - 17
- Jimmie Johnson - 17
- Derek Kraus - 11
- Kamui Kobayashi - 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 21.
Poll : Will Kyle Larson maintain the top position in the points table in the upcoming races?
Yes
No
1 votes