Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Texas

The 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is done and dusted. The ninth race of the season started at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 33 minutes, and 14 seconds at Texas Motor Speedway, with 38 entries.

Sunday’s (April 14) 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 saw 23 lead changes among 13 drivers and witnessed 16 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Elliott, driving the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 thriller in double overtime on Sunday in Texas.

After getting to the front on a series of late restarts, Elliott survived three late-race restarts, including two in overtime and hard charges from fellow drivers Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain, to earn his first victory in 42 starts – dating back to the 2022 season.

Elliott took the lead from Hamlin for the final time on a restart with eight of the scheduled 267 laps left. The #9 driver then held on over the final three restarts as Hamlin’s #11 and Chastain’s #1 car wound up crashing out of second behind him.

The win marked his first at Texas and his first trophy since the Talladega Superspeedway fall race in 2022, ending a 42-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by defending winner William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Daniel Suárez in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar completed the top 10 in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #99 - Daniel Suárez #14 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Ryan Preece #54 - Ty Gibbs #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - Ty Dillon (i) #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Daniel Hemric #5 - Kyle Larson #7 - Corey LaJoie #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Zane Smith (R) #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #84 - Jimmie Johnson #11 - Denny Hamlin #38 - Todd Gilliland #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Josh Berry (R) #48 - Alex Bowman #33 - Austin Hill

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the season on Sunday, April 21.

