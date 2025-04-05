Parents share emotional reactions on Brad Keselowski’s surprise visit to their kids at McLeod Children’s Hospital

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski recently paid a surprise visit to McLeod Children's Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. Keselowski sported a fire suit and spent time with the kids, lifting the spirits of the parents and hospital staff. The parents shared emotional reactions to the NASCAR Cup Series driver's surprise visit.

Ad

On Thursday, the 2012 Cup Series champion went from door to door to meet the kids. He handed out die-cast cars and signed autographs, bringing out a wave of joy at the hospital. He paid a special visit to five-year-old Ralph Monroe during his two-hour visit.

Brad Keselowski spent time sitting on the floor in the hospital's playroom, building a wooden playblock wall with Monroe. The five-year-old drove a toy car into the wall, knocking over Keselowski's neatly stacked tower. Reflecting on the wholesome moment, Monore's mother, Britany Jones, stated:

Ad

Trending

"I think this is exciting. We’ve been here for a couple of days, but as soon as they told us Brad [Keselowski] was coming, it kind of perked up his spirits, and that’s really great for the kids."

The Goodyear 400 defending champion also met a young man named Aidan Lyerly, who was in the hospital for his third surgery since January 2025.

Ad

“It’s very touching that somebody of [Keselowski’s] stature would take the time to come see us. You look at the world and sometimes think it’s full of yucky stuff, but we as a family have been reminded through these past few months that there are good people, and God shows us his blessings through them," stated Aidan’s mother, April Lyerly. (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Keselowski is set to compete in NASCAR's Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on April 6, 2025. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 293-lap event at 3 PM ET.

Brad Keselowski shares his candid feelings about his unsatisfactory start in the 2025 season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski had a tough time at the beginning of the 2025 season. With seven races in the season, Keselowski has yet to park his #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the victory lane or among the top ten drivers on the grid.

Ad

The RFK driver ranks 30th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 102 points and two DNFs. Following his slow start, Keselowski parted ways with his crew chief, Matt McCall, and reunited with Jeremy Bullins. He added (via Eric Estepp on YouTube):

"We had a significant amount of turnover. We haven’t put all the pieces together as it stands today, but that we’ve shown flashes of being able to do that, that are very encouraging to me. They haven’t translated to results, and I’m keenly aware of that. I think our potential is pretty high, but we have to go out there and we have to go realize that." [09:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Brad Keselowski has been on a winless streak since last year, his last win coming at the 1.366-mile track on May 12, 2024. He has amassed two wins at Darlington Raceway in his 17-year career.

Meanwhile, other RFK drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece had a solid start to the 2025 season. Buescher ranks 11th, and Preece occupies 14th place on the points table with 177 and 165 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More