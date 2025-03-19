Parker Kligerman calls for 1000-mile NASCAR racing featuring stock cars from all 3 formats 

Parker Kligerman has pitched a bold idea for NASCAR — a 1000-mile oval endurance race featuring cars from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series all running together. He shared his thoughts on X while resharing a post that showed Cup and Xfinity cars on track together during a tire test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The original post, which included a video of the test, came with a caption that read:

“Tire testing happening here at Charlotte. Pretty cool seeing Cup and Xfinity cars on track at the same time. #NASCAR.”

In response, Parker Kligerman added his own caption, writing:

“Wen NASCAR 1000 mile oval endurance race. All three series at once.”

The idea came after a Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where both Cup and Xfinity teams were on track together — a rare sight. The test was scheduled to prepare teams for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend races, including the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race currently.

Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (Team Penske Ford), Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) were part of the test, along with Xfinity Series drivers Sheldon Creed (Haas Factory Team Ford), Aric Almirola (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), and Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet).

NASCAR has already made changes to its practice and qualifying formats for the 2025 season. Practice times have been extended slightly, with group sessions now running for 25 minutes instead of 20. Qualifying has been brought down to a single-round format at most tracks, with starting positions decided strictly by qualifying times.

"This place is so cool because it’s so bumpy and beat up": Parker Kligerman

After a strong performance in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Forte Racing, Parker Kligerman is set to race again this weekend in the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Speaking to Frontstretch, Kligerman explained that racing Sebring, alongside the Rolex 24, has been a lifelong dream for him:

“The Rolex 24 was a bucket list; [Sebring] was a massive bucket list for me; Le Mans is another. I’d love to do all the biggest endurance races in the world at least once,” he said.

Sebring is notorious for its punishing track surface, filled with bumps and rough sections that test both the cars and the drivers. Kligerman compared the experience to his previous race, saying:

“It feels like the Lamborghini from Rolex, except way hotter and way bumpier. This place is so cool because it’s so bumpy and it’s so beat up and it’s so rough. It’s just an absolute washing machine that you’re running around in.”

At the Rolex 24, his team ran well before an accident and a broken rear wishbone ended their run. Despite the disappointment, Kligerman says the team walked away with valuable lessons for Sebring. He praised his teammates, Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher, saying:

“Misha is right there with Mario and pushing everyone to be better. I feel at Daytona, I learned a lot in a short amount of time and got up to speed quickly. From the end of the Rolex 24 to my test at Sebring a few weeks ago, I made a huge leap. I instantly got back in the car and was way faster than I was at the Rolex.”

For now, Parker Kligerman is focused on Sebring, racing the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for Forte Racing. The race kicks off at 10 a.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock for US viewers and on IMSA’s official YouTube channel for international audiences.

