Parker Kligerman’s former team puts hauler and tractor on Facebook marketplace for $350,000

Parker Kligerman's former team, Big Machine Racing, has listed its race hauler and tractor on Facebook Marketplace with a $350,000 price tag. The hauler bears the same No.48 that Kligerman used to run in his Xfinity Series season last year. According to the Facebook Marketplace description, the hauler has a new generator installed, while the tractor has 740,000 miles on it. An X user by the name of Colby Evans, shared the listing and wrote,&quot;Big Machine Racing selling off their hauler and Tractor. 2001 Featherlite. 2016 Kenworth. $350,000&quot;Parker Kligerman had a two-year stint with BMR starting in 2023. The Truck Series champion got the team their first playoff ticket the same year. He came close to a win in 2024, but the feat was rescinded and he eventually wound up sixth on the running order.After Kligerman retired from full-time racing in 2024, Nick Sanchez inherited the No.48 Chevy and took BMR's second-ever win this year. Kligerman, on the other hand, made a one-off start in the Xfinty Series race at Daytona. He subbed in for Connor Zilisch while the latter nursed a broken collarbone, and ended up winning the 104-lap event. Parker Kligerman criticizes playoff format after Denny Hamlin-Ross Chastain incident at CharlotteParker Kligerman took to his podcast, Money Lap, and voiced his frustration with the controversial finish at Charlotte Roval. He noted how the whole ordeal didn't affect Denny Hamlin as much as it did for Ross Chastain. Kligerman argued that a 36-race full-season format would've changed the approach and forced Hamlin to fight for every position.&quot;When he went into that final corner after he passed Ross, he said, &quot;I just pussyfooted in there. Make the corner. I'm good.&quot; And I thought about that and I was like, you know, one side that's the drama of the playoffs, right? The whole thing between Logano and Chastain racing for a single point at the end, the single position, but the unintended consequence is the guy like Denny doesn't care about that race. Like, it didn't matter,&quot; he said. [17:52 onwards]&quot;Now, if that was one of 10 races as he's fighting for a championship, he's going as hard as he can for that position right there, right? because he just knows every point is an added position....Or if it's a 36 race, all those moments matter,&quot; Parker Kligerman added.In line with his comments, Brad Keselowski also criticized the media coverage that focused on the final transfer spot more than the race winner, Shane van Gisbergen. Dale Earnahrdt Jr. backed the notion as well. On the other hand, Joey Logano addressed the matter and credited the playoffs for delivering on the drama. He believes the playoffs add an entertainment factor to the title run.