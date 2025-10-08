Dale Earnhardt Jr. sides with Brad Keselowski’s brutal verdict on NASCAR’s playoff media

Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted how the Ross Chastain-Joey Logano drama overshadowed Shane van Gisbergen's win at the Charlotte Roval. He pointed to Brad Keselowski's comments on the same and argued that NASCAR's playoff format creates such storylines.SVG made history at the Roval by claiming his fifth consecutive road course win. The result also marked his second win by a 15-second margin, matching Bobby Allison's 1982 record of the same nature. However, the day's focus was more on Chastain's duel with Logano for the final transfer spot. The two entered the final lap tied in points, until Chastain took himself out on the final corner and threw a Hail Mary by crossing the finish line in reverse.Logano passed him by a mere 0.167-second lead and locked in to the Round of 8. On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt addressed the final lap showdown.&quot;Brad Keselowski comes on social media and says, it's clear as day, we had a guy dominate the road courses this year, win by a mile and we in the race with a 'oh ho hum yep, he did it again', and we're uber focused on the 22 and 1, which is a battle for 8th in points. And I kind of feel similar, maybe I see his point,&quot; Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [0:54 onwards]Joey Logano, on his part, weighed in on the situation and called out critics of the playoff format. He argued that the playoffs create 'real drama' and 'awesome moments', much like his duel with Chastain.Dale Earnhardt Jr.' young prodigy comments on NASCAR's playoff formatDale Earnhardt Jr.'s rookie driver Connor Zilisch is seemingly content with his performance this year. The 19-year-old took his tenth win in the recently concluded playoff race at Charlotte Roval. Despite his dominance thus far, anything can happen in the title-decider and Zilisch is well aware of the fact.&quot;I've told my entire group, you know, no matter what happens the next four races, you know, it isn't going to define our season....does that mean I'm not going to try to win the championship? No,&quot; he said via X/Bob Pockrass.&quot;Everybody's got the same rules and everybody, you know, is in the same format. So, you know, regardless of how our season goes from here, you know, I wouldn't say that this season hasn't been a success,&quot; he added.With Zilisch's transition to the Cup Series next year, he's slated for a part-time schedule with JRM. He'll share the No.1 entry alongside Carson Kvapil, who has been cut back from a full time ride. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently addressed Kvapil's 2026 deal and pointed to a lack of funding as reason for the change.