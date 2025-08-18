Parker Kligerman’s girlfriend Shannon Leigh poses in a colorful bodycon dress

Parker Kligerman’s girlfriend Shannon Leigh posted a picture of herself on Instagram while enjoying her vacation in Rome, Italy. She shared a picture of herself in a colorful bodycon dress.

Ad

Leigh, the girlfriend of Kligerman, is a former YouTuber and vlogger who posted about her personal life on her channel until she stopped it in 2019. The two met in 2016, and their relationship has grown stronger since, with Leigh frequently cheering on Kligerman at his races and posting about their lives together on social media.

Shannon Leigh has an active presence on the internet, and often gives her followers a peek into her everyday life, her travels, etc. Currently on vacation in Italy with her partner, Leigh shared a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot via Instagram - @shannyleighhh

Parker Kligerman has enjoyed a remarkable career competing in various NASCAR racing series and working in motorsports media. The Connecticut native currently races part-time in the Truck Series and has also featured as a color commentator and analyst at several Cup Series races this year. The 35-year-old has earned plenty of praise for his performances in media roles this season.

Ad

Parker Kligerman highlighted potential trouble for NASCAR drivers at critical Chicago section

Parker Kligerman, a part-time Craftsman Truck Series driver and NASCAR Cup Series commentator, provided a detailed analysis of the critical sections of the Chicago street circuit ahead of the Grant Park 165 race. He highlighted the challenges drivers would face, particularly around turn 3, which includes what he described as the trickiest braking zone in all of NASCAR due to a mix of about a hundred different types of asphalt and an incredibly bumpy surface.

Ad

The tight section between turns 4 and 5, as well as the slow turn 7 located at Michigan Avenue, considered one of the best passing zones, posed significant risks for contact if drivers attempted side-by-side racing.

"After turn 3, you enter the trickiest braking zone in all of NASCAR, possibly motorsports, and it is about a hundred different asphalt types that you'll run across. It's incredibly bumpy, and then you enter a very tight section, from turn 4 to turn 5... Down into turn 7, that looks at Michigan Avenue there. A super slow corner, one of the best passing zones possibly. If you try to go side-by-side, it's most likely gonna end in contact," Parker Kligerman said via CW Sports.

Ad

Kligerman, drawing from his experience racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the Chicago street course in past seasons, described the circuit as one of the best street courses worldwide, comparing it to elite venues like Monaco and Long Beach.

However, the Chicago street circuit will not be returning to NASCAR next season after losing its place on the 2026 calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.