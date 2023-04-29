Create

Parker Kligerman sets new NASCAR record after Xfinity race’s qualifying gets washed off due to rain

By Dheeraj
Modified Apr 29, 2023 01:16 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt - Qualifying
Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Swiffer/Food Country USA Chevrolet (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman set a unique record after being awarded the pole position at Dover Motor Speedway. Kligerman will lead the Xfinity field on the green for the first time in 14 years. This is the longest gap between the two pole positions for an Xfinity driver.

Kligerman claimed his first pole since 2009 when he grabbed his maiden Xfinity Series pole position in Kansas.

The #48 Chevrolet driver for Big Machine Racing will start on pole for Saturday's A-GAME 200 after the qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

What a special achievement 😂 twitter.com/treyryan99/sta…

The #48 driver claimed pole position as the grid for the race was set by NASCAR's Performance Metric System, which decides the order based on the car's previous results.

Cole Custer will be starting on the front row alongside Kligerman. Sheldon Creed will start in third while Jordan Anderson's teammates, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff, rounded off the top five.

This is the fourth time in 10 race weekends that the NASCAR Xfinity Series has cancelled its practice and qualifying sessions due to bad weather conditions. Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, the weather forecast predicted showers for the majority of the weekend.

Practice and qualifying sessions for the ARCA Menards East Series were also cancelled due to the weather. NASCAR has also pushed the start of Sunday's Cup Series race an hour forward.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer will be starting on the front row. NASCAR Xfinity points leaders Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek will have their work cut out for Saturday's race. Hill starts in the third row, and Nemechek starts 22nd, in the 11th row.

Here is the starting lineup for the A-Game 200:

  1. #48 Parker Kligerman
  2. #00 Cole Custer
  3. #2 Sheldon Creed
  4. #27 Jeb Burton
  5. #31 Parker Retzlaff
  6. #21 Austin Hill
  7. #92 Josh Williams
  8. #9 Brandon Jones
  9. #6 Brennan Poole
  10. #16 Chandler Smith
  11. #98 Riley Herbst
  12. #19 Ryan Truex
  13. #10 Derek Kraus
  14. #25 Brett Moffitt
  15. #51 Jeremy Clements
  16. #11 Daniel Hemric
  17. #08 Gray Gaulding
  18. #7 Justin Allgaier
  19. #8 Josh Berry
  20. #39 Ryan Sieg
  21. #38 Joe Graf, Jr.
  22. #20 John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #53 CJ McLaughlin
  24. #1 Sam Mayer
  25. #28 Kyle Sieg
  26. #26 Kaz Grala
  27. #4 Garrett Smithley
  28. #18 Sammy Smith
  29. #43 Ryan Ellis
  30. #45 Rajah Caruth
  31. #78 Anthony Alfredo
  32. #35 Patrick Emerling
  33. #44 Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. #91 Chad Chastain
  35. #02 Kyle Weatherman
  36. #24 Corey Heim
  37. #66 Timmy Hill
  38. #07 Stefan Parsons

With 39 entries, #74 Dawson Cram failed to qualify, while Carson Hocevar's #77 car was withdrawn by his team Spire Motorsports.

Catch the A-Game 200 live on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 pm ET, on FOX Sports 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...