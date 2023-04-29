Parker Kligerman sets new NASCAR record after Xfinity race’s qualifying gets washed off due to rain

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman set a unique record after being awarded the pole position at Dover Motor Speedway. Kligerman will lead the Xfinity field on the green for the first time in 14 years. This is the longest gap between the two pole positions for an Xfinity driver.

Kligerman claimed his first pole since 2009 when he grabbed his maiden Xfinity Series pole position in Kansas.

The #48 Chevrolet driver for Big Machine Racing will start on pole for Saturday's A-GAME 200 after the qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The #48 driver claimed pole position as the grid for the race was set by NASCAR's Performance Metric System, which decides the order based on the car's previous results.

Cole Custer will be starting on the front row alongside Kligerman. Sheldon Creed will start in third while Jordan Anderson's teammates, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff, rounded off the top five.

This is the fourth time in 10 race weekends that the NASCAR Xfinity Series has cancelled its practice and qualifying sessions due to bad weather conditions. Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, the weather forecast predicted showers for the majority of the weekend.

Practice and qualifying sessions for the ARCA Menards East Series were also cancelled due to the weather. NASCAR has also pushed the start of Sunday's Cup Series race an hour forward.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer will be starting on the front row. NASCAR Xfinity points leaders Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek will have their work cut out for Saturday's race. Hill starts in the third row, and Nemechek starts 22nd, in the 11th row.

Here is the starting lineup for the A-Game 200:

#48 Parker Kligerman #00 Cole Custer #2 Sheldon Creed #27 Jeb Burton #31 Parker Retzlaff #21 Austin Hill #92 Josh Williams #9 Brandon Jones #6 Brennan Poole #16 Chandler Smith #98 Riley Herbst #19 Ryan Truex #10 Derek Kraus #25 Brett Moffitt #51 Jeremy Clements #11 Daniel Hemric #08 Gray Gaulding #7 Justin Allgaier #8 Josh Berry #39 Ryan Sieg #38 Joe Graf, Jr. #20 John Hunter Nemechek #53 CJ McLaughlin #1 Sam Mayer #28 Kyle Sieg #26 Kaz Grala #4 Garrett Smithley #18 Sammy Smith #43 Ryan Ellis #45 Rajah Caruth #78 Anthony Alfredo #35 Patrick Emerling #44 Jeffrey Earnhardt #91 Chad Chastain #02 Kyle Weatherman #24 Corey Heim #66 Timmy Hill #07 Stefan Parsons

With 39 entries, #74 Dawson Cram failed to qualify, while Carson Hocevar's #77 car was withdrawn by his team Spire Motorsports.

Catch the A-Game 200 live on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 pm ET, on FOX Sports 1.

