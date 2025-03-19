Parker Kligerman shares hilarious comment by a fan trolling NASCAR driving; roasts him

Parker Kligerman recently shared a fan comment downplaying NASCAR over sim racing. The 34-year-old stock car racer found the comment funny and reposted it on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a 'gift' from the internet.

Kligermann, who previously ran two full-time Xfinity Series seasons, criticized European tracks on an Instagram post asking why NASCAR drivers cut the yellow line at Phoenix Raceway. A fan responded by saying he, as a sim racer, would win nearly every NASCAR race weekend.

Parker Kligerman took a screenshot of the fan comment and posted it on X.

"Sometimes the internet gives us a gift 😂," he wrote.

The fan comment read:

"@pkligerman [Parker Kligerman] yeah easy enough when you have to do is turn left. As a GT sim racer, going to NASCAR is hilariously easy. I qualify top 3 and come 1st nearly every race against 'seasoned' NASCAR enthusiasts."

This was a response to Kligerman's comment on the post about track limit rules in NASCAR.

"Hell no. Since track limits are an artificial reaction to bad track designs that flooded Europe and the Middle East in the last 20 years. Driving race cars isn’t like stick and ball sports. There’s no reason for arbitrary lines that define a racing surface," the former Xfinity Series driver said.

Parker Kligerman's comment on Instagram - Source: @pkligerman via @phaulner on IG

While track limits usually apply on road courses, NASCAR enforces the yellow line rule on ovals that restricts drivers from passing below it. However, the rule at Phoenix Raceway is more relaxed, particularly on the so-called dogleg after the start/finish line.

Drivers usually cut the dogleg for a more direct racing line to the next corner. The area used to be grass but was reconfigured in 2011. The start/finish line was later moved next to the reworked apron in 2018.

While Parker Kligerman didn't race at Phoenix Raceway this year, the Connecticut native is signed to Henderson Motorsports as a part-time Craftsman Truck Series driver.

"One of the hardest weeks of my racing life": Parker Kligerman on Daytona DQ from first

Parker Kligerman kicked off the 2025 season by crossing the line first in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. However, he was disqualified after failing the post-race inspection and losing the appeal, giving Corey Heim the victory.

Speaking about the DQ, Kligerman wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Thank you all for the support. This has been one of the hardest weeks of my racing life. I worked with the team 24/7 on the appeal since Saturday night. The truck raced legal. And won legal."

The part-time No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado driver added:

"Due to an unfortunate circumstance in tech. It was measured at an improper height that made the rear low by 1/8 inch on the LR and 1/4 inch on the RR."

Outside racing, the Chevy pilot covers the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a race analyst for The CW Network. He works alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and fellow race analyst Jamie McMurray.

