Parker Kligerman shows why Kyle Busch’s racing IQ proves he’s a Hall of Famer

Part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman recently shared a story from Kyle Busch's visit to the Xfinity Series in 2024 that showed him why he's worthy of being a Hall of Fame inductee. Kligerman explained how Busch attended a driver's meeting and shared his analysis of his experience with the car on the track that wowed him with the level of detail that was involved in the Cup Series Champion's explanation.

The Truck Series racer's commendation of the Richard Childress Racing driver's mind was shared on his podcast, which he hosts with fellow driver Landon Cassill. Kligerman spoke about Kyle Busch's visit to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May of 2024, where he drove the #33 car, during which time he attended a driver's meet.

"Kyle Busch, and when he came and did the Xfinity car at Charlotte, I want to say last year, he joined our debrief meeting on Monday, and his breakdown of everything he felt and what he wants in the car was unbelievable. If I had recorded it, it would go viral. It was, it was one of the more incredible things I've ever heard of just detail oriented breakdown of feel from each corner of the car and what it was doing to each phase and each run," Kligerman said.

The Henderson Motorsports driver also spoke about where this kind of knowledge comes from:

"This is a whole 'nother level that comes from 20 years of driving that type of car and knowing exactly what he wants in it and what he wanted to do with it."

At the 2024 running of the BetMGM 300, Kyle Busch started in second place, and when the checkered flag was waved, he was in sixth. Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman, who was driving for the Big Machine Racing team, started in 28th and finished in 37th.

Kyle Busch shows off his trophy collection he's earned over his career

While he's currently not in the running to be a Hall of Famer anytime soon, Kyle Busch has crafted a career that is definitely worthy of putting him amongst the NASCAR greats, and he showed off the proof of that in a video he shared on social media earlier today. The video features all the trophies he's won from his racing career.

Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), in response to a fan shocked by the number of trophies he has, the RCR driver nonchalantly captioned it with:

"Earned a few over the yrs"

In just the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Busch has secured 63 race wins. In his 21 years of racing in the Xfinity Series, he's amassed 102 trophies. In the Truck Series, Busch boasts 67 victories. On top of which, Busch also holds two Cup Series championship trophies, as well as a Xfinity Series championship trophy.

