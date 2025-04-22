Parker Retzlaff makes feelings known on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s verdict on his NASCAR skills

Parker Retzlaff didn't hold back his feelings after knowing Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s thoughts about his NASCAR skills. The Alpha Prime Racing driver is in Junior's good books and showed gratitude to the legendary figure.

Ad

Retzlaff has been in NASCAR since 2022. He debuted with a part-time Xfinity Series schedule for RSS Racing and Our Motorsports. In 2023, the Wisconsin native embarked on a full-time schedule with Jordan Anderson Racing. But after running two years for the organization, Retzlaff moved to Alpha Prime Racing for his current campaign.

He attracted plenty of limelight during the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. While P7 finish surprised many, as it was his second Cup race, he was criticised for not helping his Chevrolet teammate Kyle Busch win the race and punch the playoff ticket.

Ad

Trending

Retzlaff showcased a remarkable performance at the Rockingham Speedway. The event marked the first NASCAR race in over a decade where he posted a third-place finish, his career-best feat. The rank was later changed to second place after Jesse Love was awarded a DQ for failing post-race inspection.

During an interview with Racing America on SI earlier this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked about the future talents that could dominate the sport. The two-time Xfinity champion suggested Retzlaff's name, praising the 21-year-old's talent to do "better than you expect."

Ad

"Parker Retzlaff is one, I think that he's pretty much the kind of driver that, [when] he gets behind the wheel of a race car, and not to say anything negative about the equipment, but he gets in a car and it runs better than you expect," Earnhardt said.

Retzlaff felt emotional about the legendary entity's praise, expressing gratitude to Dale Jr. for taking note of his efforts.

Ad

"This truly means a lot, especially coming from @DaleJr. This sport isn’t easy. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities teams & sponsors have given me to get me to where I am today. Thank you for seeing my efforts, we have a lot to prove this year! @VisualPak | @TeamDillonMgmt," Retzlaff wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, with his podium finish, Retzlaff gave Alpha Prime Racing its best Xfinity result since its inception.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his role in Jesse Love's Rockingham DQ

Jesse Love led 53 laps and outdueled Sammy Smith on the final overtime restart, forcing the #8 Chevy driver up the track to overtake from the bottom, and bring home his third Xfinity win this season.

Ad

However, an illegal issue with the rear suspension forced the officials to disqualify the Richard Childress Racing driver, making JR Motorsports driver Smith the winner. He became $100,000 richer after the Dash 4 Cash final race win bonus and safeguarded his playoff spot, too.

Shortly after the unofficial decision was overturned, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted about his involvement in Love's DQ. The JRM co-owner wrote.

"I've appealed this and had it overturned but I'm still gonna throw on some Eminence Front and crush a beer for Sammy," Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Jesse Love's fastest lap was also deemed ineligible after the post-race inspection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More