Penske star Ryan Blaney “wishes” Homestead venue to have 2 races on the schedule

Ryan Blaney wished NASCAR would consider hosting two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway in a season. In a pre-race interview, the Team Penske star argued the track always produces good racing, regardless of the time of the year.

Ad

Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang, has had back-to-back second-place finish at Homestead-Miami in the last two years, both held in the fall. This year, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled in the spring for the first time since 2021.

Speaking about the change in the schedule, Ryan Blaney said (via Frontstretch):

"I'm going to be honest with you, it doesn't matter when we come here. Whether it's spring, fall, in the playoffs, championship race... as long as we're coming here." [1:19]

Ad

Trending

"I think some guys, they would like to come here twice. Maybe one in the spring and one in the fall," he added.

While the 31-year-old thought a playoff schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway would make the race more exciting, he didn't mind the track being held in the spring.

"It's a shame it's not the playoffs because I think it makes for a great playoff race. You have a lot of excitement around it. But it's just nice to come here and I wish we had two dates," Blaney stated. [1:58]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the qualifying session, Ryan Blaney is set to start the Homestead-Miami spring race in the third row in sixth alongside William Byron. He outqualified Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric (starting eighth) and Joey Logano (starting 12th).

The Straight Talk Wireless will commence at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Homestead-Miami stop is the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Blaney on the hunt for his first win.

Ad

Ryan Blaney welcomed co-Ford pilot to new sponsorship following Las Vegas win

Ryan Blaney posted a congratulatory message for Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry for landing a new sponsorship deal with DEX Imaging. Following Berry's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Ford pilot is debuting a paint scheme with his new sponsor this weekend.

As a side note, Wood Brothers Racing has a technical partnership with co-Ford NASCAR Cup Series team, Team Penske.

Ad

Ryan Blaney, who is running a Dent Wizard paint scheme for the Homestead-Miami race weekend, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Love the @deximaging [DEX Imaging] colors! Welcome to the family @joshberry [Josh Berry]."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Berry is arriving at Homestead-Miami Speedway with DEX Imaging as a new NASCAR race winner. The No. 21 Ford driver secured his maiden win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after taking the lead from Daniel Suarez on lap 254 of 267.

Ryan Blaney sporting a Dex Imaging paint scheme at Watkins Glen in 2021 - Source: Imagn

Blaney, meanwhile, exited the race early due to a multi-car wreck in stage three. The No. 12 driver ran out of room in a four-wide, compromising drivers like Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson. As a result, he dropped three spots down to seventh in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback