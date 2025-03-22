Ryan Blaney welcomes Team Penske ally to family a week after landmark NASCAR Cup win

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney recently congratulated Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry for his latest accomplishment after his Las Vegas win. After securing his maiden win, Berry recently landed a new sponsor for the upcoming Homestead-Miami race.

Berry debuted in stock car racing in the Xfinity Series. He landed a seat with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, for his maiden season. He then switched multiple teams and landed a full-time seat with the team in 2022. Berry then transitioned into the Cup Series with Stewart Haas Racing in the last season.

After the 2024 season, SHR ceased its operations, and Berry secured a seat with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season. The team has been in a technical alliance with Team Penske for the past ten years.

Josh Berry achieved his first victory at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025. Following his impressive performance at the 1.5-mile track, DEX Imaging sponsored Berry's car for the upcoming Homestead-Miami race scheduled for Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The post showcased a new livery for the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The dual paint scheme featured white in the front and red at the rear, with the red paint adorned with dotted patterns, highlighting DEX on the trunk and side doors of Josh Berry's car.

The Wood Brothers Racing X page announced the news:

"A bold look for a new season. Introducing the new @deximaging livery, making its debut this weekend at @HomesteadMiami."

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stumbled upon this news and posted a congratulatory message for his ally:

"Love the @deximaging colors! Welcome to the family @joshberry"

Roger Penske's team Team Penske started a technical alliance with NASCAR's longest-running team, Wood Brothers Racing, in 2015. The teams share the same manufacturer, Ford, which helps them develop strategic insights that aid both teams on the grid.

Ryan Blaney reflected on his run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which ended Noah Gragson's day, saying, "I made a mistake"

During the race last weekend, Blaney was involved in a three-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He admitted to making a "mistake," which ended the day for fellow Cup Series driver Noah Gragson.

On lap 195, at the backstretch of the 1.5-mile track, the former NASCAR champion found himself with no room, resulting in a collision. The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse collided with Noah Gragson's car before slamming into the wall and creating a multi-car accident.

Reflecting on his early exit from the Pennzoil 400, Ryan Blaney stated (via Toby Christie on X):

"Yeah, I try to move on quick. It definitely stunk. I made a mistake. I cost that deal on the backstretch, pinching Noah (Gragson) and Bubba (Wallace) on the fence."

"It stings even more when you're the cost of it. It's like, 'Man, I screwed up there and ruined a couple of other guys' days, as well as my own,'" he added.

Ryan Blaney ended the race with a DNF, while his ally Josh Berry celebrated his first career win. Additionally, Berry's victory marked Wood Brothers Racing's 101st win in the Cup Series.

