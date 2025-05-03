‘Pissed’ Kaden Honeycutt brutally slams unwarranted aggression after paying a hefty price for it

Kaden Honeycutt was involved in a brutal wreck during Friday’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Later, during a post-race interview with Frontstretch, the Niece Motorsports driver opened up on the same.

Besides Kaden Honeycutt, Brandon Jones of Tricon Garage fell prey to the mishap as well. It was Gio Ruggiero, driver of the No. 17 Toyota, who reportedly initiated the crash on Lap 31 of the SpeedyCash.com 250. His left-side tires clipped the grass on the frontstretch dogleg, setting him airborne for a few seconds before hitting Honeycutt and then ramming straight into the outside wall in Turn 1.

Here is a video of the incident:

Needless to say, Honeycutt was pissed. Getting ejected early because of a move like that and no apparent mistake of his own seemed just unfair to the Willow Park, Texas native.

"I don't understand what we're doing," Kaden Honeycutt told the reporter. "We’re lap 20 of a freaking stage, there were 167 laps in this race, and we're all struggling for handling, every single one of us. We're all free, tight, and everyone is just being so aggressive and there's no reason for it, and I don't understand it." (0:15 onwards)

Calling out Ruggiero, Honeycutt added,

"That kid has way more awareness than that, and I expect more. So, I’m pissed because this is my home race. Like, this is our 10th year as a company and we got wrecked out on lap freaking 30 of a kid hitting the grass in the infield and destroying a race truck."

Honeycutt was awarded a P32 finish, while Ruggiero settled for a P31. Corey Heim won the race, marking his third victory of the 2025 season. Next up for the drivers is the Heat of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 10. The 134-lap race will stream live on FS1, 7:30 pm ET onwards, with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When Kaden Honeycutt held off ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski for the 2024 Snowball Derby crown

Last year in December, Kaden Honeycutt won the prestigious Snowball Derby that was held at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. The Snowball Derby is arguably the biggest pavement Super Late Model event of the year, so it's safe to say that winning it was an enormous achievement for Honeycutt.

The 21-year-old snatched the lead from reigning Truck Series champion Ty Majeski with 19 laps to go. 10 laps after that, Honeycutt found himself battling Stephen Nasse, who was going for his first Snowball Derby victory in 14 attempts.

However, Honeycutt was faster and executed the race better than everyone else. When asked how badly he had wanted to win, the speedster said,

"I worked up everything in my system. That's everything I had, I gave it everything I got to win that race. It's just crazy. That's what this race and this sport does to you."

"This is the pinnacle of motorsports, man. There's nothing greater than the Snowball Derby. That's why this is so damn special," he added.

Fast forward to today, Kaden Honeycutt is vying for his first win of the 2025 season, as well as his first win of his full-time career in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Currently, he sits ninth in the driver standings with 220 points to his name.

