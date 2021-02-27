Students from school founded by Pitbull to sing national anthem before NASCAR race

Students from the school founded by Grammy-award-winning musical artist and Miami native Pitbull have been named the National Anthem singers before the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

‘Slam Voices’ is a chorus ensemble from the Sports Leadership and Management Academy, the charter school located in the Little Havana section of Miami. Their rendition will be done virtually before Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

My new charter school Sports Leadership And Management Academy (SLAM) for grades 6 through 12 has officially opened and i'm so proud❤️ pic.twitter.com/FGqJ2lFwN7 — pitbull (@papipitbull305) May 12, 2017

The collaborative effort will be shown on the large video boards at the track, and those fans tuned in on the radio will hear it live.

Read more: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonathan Vilma honorary officials for Dixie Vodka 400

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, founded SLAM as a tuition-free public charter middle and high school which has expanded nationwide.

Pitbull also known as “Mr. 305” and “Mr. Worldwide"

“Mr. 305” is not just a Miami native, but someone who has remembered his roots and continually gives back to the community,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia in a track release. “Providing our local youth opportunities such as this is imperative as they progress in their academic careers, and this performance affords them this special chance. We are excited and honored to have them be an integral part of our NASCAR race weekend.”

Homestead: Limited number of premium seats still available

Advertisement

Pitbull will be at the track for the first time as a NASCAR Cup Series team owner. He and former driver Justin Marks formed Trackhouse Racing. When the January announcement was made that Perez joined Trackhouse, it came on the artist’s 40th birthday.

“Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families, and their future,” Marks said at the time.