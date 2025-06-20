Pocono honors Kurt Busch with major news weeks after NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

The NASCAR Cup Series is all set for the 17th start of the season at Pocono Raceway this weekend, and the track announced that it will honor Kurt Busch on his Hall of Fame induction. The racetrack's social media page dropped the news on its X account, revealing that Busch will make multiple appearances during the weekend.

Earlier in May this year, the governing body announced three new members for the Hall of Fame class for 2026, featuring Busch along with Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick. The former Cup Series driver has had a successful career in the Cup Series, with 34 wins, 161 top-five finishes, and 339 top-ten finishes in 776 starts. Additionally, he won the Cup Series championship title in 2004.

As such, the Pocono Raceway has chosen to honor Kurt Busch for his remarkable career. The page captioned the post:

"Thank You Kurt! This weekend we will be honoring @KurtBusch on his amazing @NASCAR career as well as induction to the @NASCARHall. Kurt will make numerous appearances around the facility this weekend, including 11:15am Sunday at Victory Lane & more to come! #PAGetaway400"

The former Cup Series driver made 41 starts at the 2.5-mile oval track during the course of his career. His first start came decades ago, in 2001, driving the #97 Roush Racing Ford, and the last came in 2021 with Chip Ganassi Racing, piloting the #1 Chevy.

Kurt Busch managed to secure three wins at the track, with his first win coming in 2005 with Roush Racing. His second triumph came in 2007 with Penske Racing, and the last came in 2016 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

"It wasn’t always peaches and cream and sunshine and rainbows": Kurt Busch opened up about his side of his story toward his Hall of Fame induction

Following his NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement, Kurt Busch was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interview, Busch touched upon the challenges and struggles he faced during his journey.

Reflecting on the same, Busch told the media house:

"It was a ride. It wasn’t always peaches and cream and sunshine and rainbows. I hope to paint the picture over these next 9-10 months, and then, of course, at the Hall of Fame event, when all of us go in for the Class of 2026."

"It’s to paint a picture of my side of things, and what led to this, or why that happened, it could just be talking about a race win, or it could be why I left [Roush Fenway Racing] and went to [Team Penske], had those moments there and then why we almost should have won a race with James Finch at Sonoma, and all these stories that I can’t wait to tell everyone," he added.

Notably, Kurt Busch had a close relationship with his Roush Racing teammate Matt Kenseth. The duo shared valuable insights, helping each other improve their results. Busch competed for six years with the team, while Kenseth spent 13 full-time seasons.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

