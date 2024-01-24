Popular Texas restaurant chain Chili's set to make NASCAR Cup debut with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports are all set to kick-off their 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on high note. When Lajoie begins his fourth year with Spire Motorsports, he and his #7 Chevrolet team will have a new sponsor for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Spire Motorsports has announced that popular Texas restaurant chain Chili's will be the primary sponsor for LaJoie in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.

In a post on X, Spire Motorsports made an official announcement with an caption which reads:

“Spire Motorsports Chili's We're excited to have @Chilis on board @CoreyLaJoie's Camaro for The Great American Race!”

Expand Tweet

In addition to primary partnership of LaJoie, the restaurant chain will then return to serve as an associate sponsor for the #7 Chevrolet team in three races, starting with Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 25), followed by Las Vegas Motor Speedway, (March 3), and Circuit of the Americas (March 24).

Corey LaJoie, the son of two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie, enters his ninth season in NASCAR's top-tier series in 2024. He has made a total of 236 starts, recording three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old driver had a career-best season in 2023 as he earned his best-ever points finish of 25th after a career-high two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Corey LaJoie’s team co-owner on joining forces with Chili’s

The 2024 Daytona 500 will mark the first start o Chili’s in NASCAR's top-tier series as a sponsor.

Spire Motorsports co-owner, Jeff Dickerson is excited to partner with Texas’ popular restaurant chain Chili's Grill & Bar. On joining hands with the company, Dickerson said in a statement:

“We strive to partner with brands that want to embrace the spirit of motorsports and share our love for pushing the limits both on and off the track. Our partnership with Chili’s at the Daytona 500 will set a fun precedent for the season to come — we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Catch Corey LaJoie and his #07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team in action when the new NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2024.