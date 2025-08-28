  • NASCAR
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Pregnant Gianna Tulio rocks a floral blue bikini while showing off her belly bump on the beach

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 28, 2025 00:40 GMT
NASCAR: 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and his fiancé Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center.- Source: Imagn

Gianna Tulio recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey by sharing photos from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Ryan Blaney's wife showed off her growing baby bump while dressed in a floral blue bikini.

Gianna Tulio uploaded a few photos on her official Instagram account, where she often shares updates about her life with the NASCAR Cup Series driver. In the photos, Gianna Tulio posed against a scenic beach backdrop. In the first shot, she stood with her eyes closed and her hands resting on her bump. The second photo showed her standing tall on the sand, while the third captured her looking directly into the camera with one hand placed on her belly. The caption was a simple blue heart,

“🩵,”
Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney recently announced they are expecting their first child later this year. The news was shared earlier in July 2025 through a joint post on Instagram, with Gianna writing,

“Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

Since their pregnancy announcement, several notable NASCAR figures have shared messages of support. Bubba Wallace responded enthusiastically, writing,

“Let’s goooooooooo!!!!!!! Bout damn time yall told the world.”

Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., added a personal touch by offering to babysit. She said,

“I’m so excited for you two gorgeous people! I wanna babysit!”

Haley Dillon, wife of Ty Dillon, and Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, also congratulated them on the good news.

The couple's relationship goes back several years. Blaney and Gianna reportedly met in 2018 in Las Vegas and began dating in 2020. In 2023, Blaney proposed, after winning the Cup Series championship, choosing a snow-covered bridge in Washington as the setting. They married exactly one year later, on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado. The ceremony took place on 12th December, the date subtly honoring Blaney’s No. 12 car number.

Gianna Tulio opens up about pregnancy struggles while expecting first child

While Gianna Tulio has shared celebratory moments from her pregnancy, she has also spoken about the challenges she faces. The NASCAR driver’s wife revealed on Instagram that she has been dealing with hyperemesis, a severe form of morning sickness.

In a story posted on July 30, 2025, Gianna Tulio addressed other expecting mothers experiencing the same condition. She wrote,

“To my Hyperemesis mamas, I see you. It’s a scary ride at times but you aren’t alone. I’m at the point where I have to come to the hospital transfusion center 2x a week for medicated IV’s but it’s all worth it having a healthy baby.”

On the racing side of things, Ryan Blaney currently sits 4th in the standings with 2,026 points, just six playoff points behind the leaders. With 2 wins, 14 top-10s, and 10 top-5s across 26 races, he’s been a strong contender, leading 495 laps despite 7 DNFs.

Dipti Sood

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
