Ryan Blaney's wife inspires moms-to-be by sharing realities of pregnancy with Hyperemesis

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently shared a heartfelt message on social media about her pregnancy struggles with hyperemesis. She offered support to expecting mothers dealing with the same, revealing that she now undergoes IV treatments '2x a week'.

On July 1, 2025, Blaney and Gianna announced over Instagram that they're expecting a baby later this year. The post featured a candid photoshoot of the couple alongside ultrasound images of the little one, fondly called 'Baby Blaney'.

In an Instagram story shared on Wednesday, July 30, Gianna opened up about her ongoing battle with hypermesis.

"To my Hyperemesis mamas, I see you. It's a scary ride at times but you aren't alone. I'm at the point where I have to come to the hospital transfusion center 2x a week for medicated IV's but it's all worth it having a healthy baby," she wrote.

Ryan Blaney's wife shares Instagram story on her pregnancy. Source:@Instagram/giannatulio

Ryan Blaney and Gianna got engaged shortly after the 2023 Cup Series season concluded. They married exactly a year later on December 12, 2024. The winter-themed wedding happened at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Cup drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, and Bubba Wallace were also in attendance.

Due to their hectic schedules, the couple postponed their honeymoon and were finally able to take it during the Easter break this year.

Gianna addresses rumours about her and Ryan Blaney's life

Gianna Tulio recently addressed rumours about her absence during race weekends in a podcast episode with Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon. She shared her frustration with the NASCAR community being a bit nosy about her personal life.

There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry,” she said via Instagram/Believe in the Good pod

“One of the guys that stands on the spotter's stands we're friends with, he's like, ‘I swear, every race, all the spotters speculate if Gianna's pregnant or not.’ And I just had to sit there and act like I don't know what's going on. I'm like, ‘Everyone's so nosy," she added.

Gianna Tulio and Haley Dillon discuss the former's pregnancy experience. Source: @Instagram/believeinthegoodpod

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney is currently seventh in the driver's standings with 110 points behind season leader, Chase Elliott. The Team Penske driver has had a rather unfortunate season due to his seven DNFs across 22 starts. Nonetheless, the former Cup Series champion has managed to secure seven top-5s and a win at Nashville Superspeedway. Up next, Blaney heads to Sunday's (August 3) race at Iowa Speedway as last year's winner at the track. Fans can watch the race on USA and HBO Max at 3:30 PM ET.

