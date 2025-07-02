Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna finally reveals her long-kept secret months after the wedding: “Baby Blaney coming”

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio shared news of her pregnancy through a heartwarming Instagram post on July 1, 2025. She celebrated the moment with a pregnancy photoshoot featuring ultrasound images of the little one, fondly introduced as 'Baby Blaney'.

Having recently celebrated their honeymoon during the Easter break, the couple have announced over Instagram that they're expecting their first child later this year. In a series of images capturing Gianna's baby bump, Blaney stood proudly by her side as they posed with ultrasound images of the sweet addition.

The post's caption read:

"Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!🧸🤍"

Ryan Blaney and Gianna first crossed paths in 2018, but it wasn't until two years later that they started dating. The pair got engaged back in December 12, 2023, months after Blaney's first Cup Series title. Exactly a year later, they tied the knot in an intimate winter themed wedding in Aspen, Colarado.

Ryan Blaney and his wife reflect on their first month of marriage

Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a candid reflection of their first month of marriage earlier this year. Tulio opened up about the newfound 'security' with her husband, while the Team Penske driver dove into the gravity of having a 'forever' person.

On February 7, 2025, NASCAR reporter Justin Schouler shared his interaction with the couple about their marriage.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure because I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," Tulio said.

"I've learned that everyone asked her like 'Does it feel different now that you're married? I'm like, well, yes and no, like you know, we already lived together.....but in the back of your head it's different because it's like this is for your person forever. So that part is something I learned. I didn't think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard," Ryan Blaney added.

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney's bout with Echopark Speedway for the Quaker State 400 resulted in his sixth DNF of the season. The #12 driver got collected in a huge pile-up early into the second stage, which ultimately relegated him to a 40th place finish.

The result also marked his loss to Carson Hocevar in the inaugural round of the In-Season Challenge. Hocevar's team, Spire Motorsports, shared an X post mocking Blaney's defeat, which apparently 'pissed' off the Ford driver, as he vowed to return the favour from an earlier crash between the two.

