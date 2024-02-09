“Prophet” Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised by Corey LaJoie for his excellent ownership abilities 

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie has responded to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s prediction about the former's playoff prospects.

The 2024 NASCAR season is not too far away, with anticipation rising within the racing community. Analysts and enthusiasts have begun pitching in their forecasts prior to the season-opener in Daytona.

Among those was the legendary Dale Earnhardt Jr., who stirred the pot with a bold prediction regarding the playoff prospects of LaJoie.

Earnhardt singled him out as a potential dark horse for the playoffs. The 49-year-old even prophesied a victory for LaJoie in the upcoming season. The choice came as a surprise for many fans, as the Spire Motorsports driver, despite his calibre, has not managed to break into the playoffs so far in his career.

In retrospect, however, Earnhardt's choice seems to be grounded as LaJoie delivered his best campaign yet in the Cup Series last season. The Charlotte, North Carolina native notched three top-10 finishes to end the season in 25th position. LaJoie secured crucial fourth-place finishes at Atlanta and Talladega.

Reflecting on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s predictions, Corey LaJoie shared his thoughts on his odds for the next season. In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download Reloaded podcast, he said:

"Well I know for Dale to be a lot of things, but a prophet, that's a new addition to his list."

LaJoie expressed appreciation for Earnhardt's recognition of his team's efforts, particularly in terms of ownership and strategic partnerships. He stated:

"But I like it. I feel like he's kind of seen the progression of what ownership and what we've done as a team. Just starting to build this thing literally from a whiteboard to four Truck teams and three Cup teams in the span of four years.

"We continue to get huge partners with opening the season with the Clash with Celsius. And then turn right around and bring in Chili's into the sport for the (Daytona) 500, (it) is really adding a lot of confidence to our team and our ability to market, but also compete on the racetrack."

Corey LaJoie "more confident" about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s prediction heading into Daytona

Corey LaJoie, in agreement with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s prophecy, expressed optimism regarding his team's preparations and approach heading into the Daytona 500. He said:

"So everybody sitting here as you know, and as everybody in NASCAR knows, everybody sitting here a week before the 500 thinks that it's going to be theirs, the Harley J. Earl's going home with them, but I am more confident."

The 32-year-old added:

"I'm a realist, but I do have more confidence in the strength of it with the approach and the preparation that I've ever had."

In addition to his Daytona 500 race, Corey LaJoie is also set to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener, the NextEra Energy 250 race at Daytona International Speedway. He will pilot the #7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the latter race.