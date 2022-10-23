"Protect us from ourselves" - Kevin Harvick issues caution after Bubba Wallace Jr.-Kyle Larson clash at Las Vegas

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick had strong words for Bubba Wallace Jr., who intentionally wrecked Kyle Larson during last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Harvick has been competing in the NASCAR Cup series since 2001 and has always been outspoken about safety issues, increased intensity of hits, and addressed his concerns several times with Next Gen cars’ safety this season.

This week, a fan on Twitter asked Harvick for his thoughts on what happened during the Las Vegas race and the suspension of Wallace Jr. for one race. The #4 driver made it amply clear that Wallace Jr.’s retaliation was unacceptable.

Kevin Harvick @KevinHarvick Racing RoundTable @RacingRT1



You both have been very vocal on safety, leadership, being taken seriously, having a seat at the table. How does behavior make you as drivers look? Have u spoken to either drivers? Hey @dennyhamlin @KevinHarvick : what are your thoughts on Sunday’s incident, & today’s penalty?You both have been very vocal on safety, leadership, being taken seriously, having a seat at the table. How does behavior make you as drivers look? Have u spoken to either drivers? Hey @dennyhamlin & @KevinHarvick: what are your thoughts on Sunday’s incident, & today’s penalty?You both have been very vocal on safety, leadership, being taken seriously, having a seat at the table. How does behavior make you as drivers look? Have u spoken to either drivers? Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable. Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.. twitter.com/racingrt1/stat… Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable. Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.. twitter.com/racingrt1/stat…

Harvick responded:

“Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable. Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening..”

In another tweet, Harvick seemed to indicate that he thinks NASCAR should impose severe penalties on Bubba Wallace Jr. after the Kyle Larson incident. He also mentioned that he has been guilty of similar actions in the past.

“I’ve been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of Mike Helton waiting for me after I’d acted like a fool. I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down. #nohacks #raceright”

Kevin Harvick @KevinHarvick #raceright twitter.com/E1L1E1V1E1N/st… 11/11/11 @E1L1E1V1E1N @KevinHarvick Your retirement is the only thing safe. Have you seen these kids in the lower tiers? @KevinHarvick Your retirement is the only thing safe. Have you seen these kids in the lower tiers? I’ve been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of Mike Helton waiting for me after I’d acted like a fool. I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down. #nohacks I’ve been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of Mike Helton waiting for me after I’d acted like a fool. I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down. #nohacks #raceright twitter.com/E1L1E1V1E1N/st…

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that Bubba Wallace Jr. had been suspended for one race for his actions last weekend. Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek will take Wallace’s #45 car as NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I think these are the exact concerns that the drivers had from the very first day” – Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick, the driver of #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, has been vocal about safety concerns with the Next Gen car and the increased number of retaliations this season. Speaking to Racer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August, Harvick said:

“I think when you look at the things that happened with the accidents, I think these are the exact concerns that the drivers had from the very first day we saw the car. There hasn’t been a lot of progression other than we changed some of the rear clip stuff; we changed some of the impact stuff. But these cars don’t crash like the other cars crash.”

Catch Kevin Harvick at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second Race of 8 on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes