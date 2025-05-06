'Proud' mom DeLana backs Keelan Harvick’s message after tough result

Earlier this week, Keelan Harvick participated in his third zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models event, which took place at Ace Speedway. After scoring fifth and sixth place finishes in his first two starts in the Pro Late Models competition, Keelan suffered an incident in his third entry due to fluid being on the track, which ended his race. After he shared a note about the tough end to the CARS Tour race on his social media, the young driver's mom, DeLana, reshared it and added some supportive words of encouragement for her child.
Driving the #62 car, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick had qualified for the Folsome Fence Supply Pro Late Model event in second place. However, after fluid on the track caused him to spin and hit the wall, which damaged the front of his vehicle, Keelan Harvick scored a seventh-place DNF result.
Sharing a video of his trip to Ace Speedway on his X account, Keelan wrote:
"I had fast car this weekend, but unfortunately I didn’t get a chance to see how my race would play out. There was fluid on the track & I got caught up in an accident running P5. I wasn’t able to continue because of the front-end damage."
Keelan's mom quoted his post, adding a note about her feelings of pride as well as a mention of how he has grown as a driver.
"Proud of Bruddy…. Didn’t end the way he hoped, but he continues to learn each and every race."
The #62 car of the Kevin Harvick Inc. racing team, which has partnered with Rackley W.A.R for the 2025 Pro Late Model season, will be back on track at North Wilkesboro Speedway on 15 May for the next CARS Tour Pro Late Model event.
Keelan Harvick's simple tribute to his grandfather
On 4 May 2005, Kevin Harvick crossed the line to take the win at Texas Motor Speedway when he drove the #21 car for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A few days prior, Kevin's father-in-law, who is Keelan Harvick's maternal grandfather, had passed away. John Linville had 136 Xfinity Series starts to his name, with 121 of those coming from his time driving the #62 car, the same number his grandson drives now.
The NASCAR Classics X account shared the throwback post, marking the 20th anniversary of Kevin's win. The 12-year-old driver shared the post and added his racing number as a tribute to his grandfather.
"#62," Keelan Harvick wrote.
Of the 136 starts Keelan Harvick's grandfather had in the Xfinity Series, he scored three Top 10s and 71 Top 20 finishes throughout his career.
