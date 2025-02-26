"Punch him in the face at some point": Bubba Wallace's spotter jokes about Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving style

Freddie Kraft, the spotter of Bubba Wallace, recently shared his take on Carson Hocevar's controversial incidents at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain confronted the Spire Motorsports driver following Sunday's Cup race because of his aggressive driving.

Hocevar also received an earful during the race by 2x Cup champion Kyle Busch, once again, because of his driving style. And although the youngster finished in second place in the race, his best Cup finish to date, his result was overshadowed by fingers raised at his style.

It was something, Kraft spoke about during a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast on which Noah Gragson was the guest. The spotter cracked a hilarious remark before he shared his take on Hocevar's incident as he said:

"I told Bubba, one of you guys got to get a step stool and punch him in the face at some point. But for me, and I don't know how Noah feels about it because you gotta race with him, but obviously he was ultra aggressive, really fast racecar and it's kind of following the mould of a Stenhouse, a Logano, a McMurray back in the day. And these ultra aggressive plate racers, while they might wreck a lot, they win races. Jamie McMurray won plate races. Stenhouse wins plate races. Logano, probably one of the best plate racers in our sport," Kraft said on the podcast [36:20 onwards]

Kraft claimed that because Hocevar was "ultra-ultra aggressive", he didn't want his driver to be near him on the racetrack. Having said that, the spotter remarked that when it came down to it, Hocevar was three-wide for the lead towards the end of the race.

Noah Gragson shares his take on Carson Hocevar and his aggressive driving style

At one point during the discussion on Carson Hocevar on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Noah Gragson was asked whether a driver cares about what people think of them on the racetrack.

Gragson claimed that ultimately, one does care because one's respect level on the track determines how "people race you".

"I have obviously had my fair share of mishaps throughout my career and on the racetrack but I feel like I have a lot more respect and understanding now that I'm older on being more patient, putting myself in better positions and not ruining other people's day. Because you gotta race against these guys 38 weeks in a row and multiple years," Gragson mentioned. [37:30 onwards]

Speaking about Hocevar, Gragson claimed that he's "really, really fast" and a driver who pushes his car to the limit. However, he also pointed out that eventually there would come a point where it's "a detriment" each weekend because of how intense the racing can get and the extent to which drivers would be willing to let him go.

Gragson predicted that drivers would "race the s**t" out of you, something that ultimately ends up hurting you in the long run.

He added that nobody is perfect, and every driver makes mistakes and misjudges on the racetrack.

