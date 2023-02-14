“Put the helmet on and climb in” - Bubba Wallace Jr. shares words of advice to NASCAR prodigy on how to handle fame

20-year-old NASCAR prodigy Rajah Caruth's career has been pretty fast so far, and Bubba Wallace Jr. can relate a little to that. Caruth has asked the 23XI Racing drivers for advice since they became friends through racing.

If you're a young black driver like Rajah Caruth or Bubba Wallace Jr., the media wants to talk to you. There are stories and articles about everything you do or say. Sometimes these youngsters get too much media attention and do not fully focus on racing.

Being a black racer in NASCAR fame isn't always fun. But Carruth knows he has support both in and out of the sport. Both drivers spoke to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass about their relationship.

Bubba Wallace Jr. shared:

“Interviewers got back up into his face for another interview and it’s just like ‘Woah!’ That’s game over right there. That’s your time to take a deep breath, put the earbuds in, put the helmet on and climb in."

Bubba Wallace Jr. then added how he had to step in and avoid talking to the media:

"So, while other drivers were climbing in and throwing their seatbelts on, he’s still doing interviews. I kinda had to jump in and be like ‘Hey man, nah. You gotta get ready.’ He’s doing it all."

"He’s committed to growing his brand and his likeness and I can respect that. But there’s a time where it needs to switch over to what you need to focus on to go out and perform. To back those moments up with results.”

As Rajah Caruth continues his NASCAR career, his relationship with Bubba Wallace Jr. will grow. Both drivers hope to make an impression in 2023.

Bubba Wallace Jr and Rajah Caruth - the only two black NASCAR drivers

Along with most major sporting events around the world, NASCAR is at the forefront of meaningfully transforming the sport in terms of diversity and inclusion. Wallace's win at Talladega last year further rewarded their efforts as he became the second black driver to win his Cup series race.

For the first time since the 2001 Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR has achieved another historic feat in diversity, with two black drivers facing off on the starting grid of a NASCAR event as Caruth joins the list along with Wallace.

Rajah Caruth said it was important to have minority representatives on the track and not just in the back of the grid or garages. He backed up his claim by suggesting that the faces of those involved are the drivers and that it is very important to have minority faces among them.

Bubba Wallace Jr. and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton were the inspiration behind his NASCAR dreams, adding that he welcomes the responsibility to other ambitious drivers.

