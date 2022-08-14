Bubba Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing sign a multi-year extension

Bubba Wallace Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing to continue driving the team’s #23 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace Jr.’s contract with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit is set to expire at the end of 2022.

On Friday, team co-owner and current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin announced the news that Wallace Jr. will continue with the team. They have, however, not revealed the duration of the contract extension, but the deal locks the #23 Toyota driver for 2023 and beyond.

In a press release, Denny Hamlin stated that when they signed Wallace Jr. as their first driver, the aim was to help him take his career to a higher level. He later said that he is excited to see the growth process as he and the team work towards achieving their goals. Hamlin said:

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team. When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. joined 23XI Racing in September 2020 as their first driver, when it was announced that NBA legend Michael Jordan and veteran Cup driver Denny Hamlin would team up to field a Cup team. Since then, Wallace Jr. has played a crucial role in the team's growth and success, as he earned the team's first win at Talladega Superspeedway last year and the first pole at Michigan International Speedway last weekend.

“It feels great to get this renewal done” – Bubba Wallace Jr. on his contract extension with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace Jr. feels great after signing the contract and is happy to have a home at 23XI Racing. He thanked the team's owner for showing faith in him. He later said that as a team they still have work to do, both on and off the track, but feel good about the direction his team is heading right now.

Wallace Jr. said:

“It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing. Thanks to M.J. and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way – including the team’s first win and first pole. We know we still have work to do, both on and off the race track, but I feel good about our team and the direction we’re heading.”

Catch Bubba Wallace Jr. at Richmond Raceway for Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

