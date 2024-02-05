“Put your helmet on and take a swing, Ty!”: NASCAR fans react as Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs’ feud continues

Team Penske driver Joey Logano and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs have been involved in heated arguments several times in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The two drivers have added a new chapter to that feud following the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

As the new season of the NASCAR Cup Series began this week, things didn’t look good between the two Cup Series drivers.

After the race, Ty Gibbs got out of his #54 Toyota Camry and was walking to his hauler when Logano approached him, and the two engaged in a heated debate.

Michael Massie of Frontstretch shared Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs’ heated argument video on X and fans were quick to react.

Here are some of the fans' comments on the incident:

What led to a heated discussion between Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs?

Two-time Cup champion Joey Logano and last year’s Cup Series rookie of the year Ty Gibbs were battling for NASCAR's annual pre-season exhibition race win late in the race. However, eventually it was claimed by Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano was frustrated with Ty Gibbs about an incident on a restart with 10 laps to go. Gibbs, who led a race-high 84 laps restarted from the lead and Logano restarted from the second position on the outside lane.

Gibbs went wide off and collected Logano, which caused Logano to lose his momentum. Logano finished fourth while Gibbs spun out following contact with Kyle Larson ending the race in 18th place.

Speaking to the media about what happened on the track, Ty Gibbs said (via motorsports.com):

“I ran him up, but if you go back and look at the replay, the 12 [Ryan Blaney] kind of chucks him out of the way too. It is just hard racing there at the end. This place is really hard to get your tires warm once the caution comes out – as you could see, everyone was sliding around, so I just got in there deep and washed up into him. We just got all tangled up after that.”