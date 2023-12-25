The 2023 holiday season has seen Kyle Larson reintroduce himself to an avenue of life he might have given up after 2020. Ever since the 2023 Cup Series season came to a close, the Hendrick Motorsports #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has been busy either dirt-track racing or promoting his own winged Sprint Car Series.

However, as the holidays inch closer, the Elk Grove, California native revisited a pasture of life that almost saw him lose his NASCAR career once and for all. During the 2020 NASCAR season, Larson used a racial slur during an online iRacing lobby which led to his suspension from Chip Ganassi Racing as well as NASCAR.

Before returning to Rick Hendrick's racing outfit and dominating the 2021 field with 10 wins to his name, Kyle Larson's future in the sport looked murky, to say the least. The 2023 season saw the High Limit Racing Series owner revisit iRacing once again, with a rather public attempt at finding car setups for the simulator.

Larson posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Who would be generous enough to donate some fast setups? I’m slow so need all the help I can get… (Queue up the jokes, I’m sure I know which ones are coming..)"

Expand Tweet

Hilariously hinting at his iRacing blunder from 2020, fans went to town on Larson's tweet and replied in hilarious fashion. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Remember people can hear you through the mics...."

Expand Tweet

"The jokes will be better than all the setup shops that are gonna bug you now"

Expand Tweet

"can you hear me?"

Expand Tweet

"What you racing?"

Expand Tweet

"KYLE! KYLE YOURE NOT MUTED"

Expand Tweet

"Honestly I'm amazed that you just let people joke about it, and don't let it get to you. That's the most Kyle Larson thing ever. Also I know next to nothing about setups on any racing game."

Expand Tweet

Joining in on the fun himself, here are some replies by the Hendrick Motorsports driver:

"Only took 30 seconds"

Expand Tweet

"Thanks for the reminder John from 804"

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace's response to Kyle Larson's recent tweet

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver for the 23XI Racing team, Bubba Wallace also did not miss the opportunity to pull Kyle Larson's leg.

Bubba Wallace responded to Kyle Larson's post on X:

"2025 cup champion right here"

Expand Tweet

Skipping out the 2024 Cup Series season interestingly, Wallace might be subtly taunting his fans and Kyle Larson about his aspirations next year.