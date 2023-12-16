Sprint Car racing hotshot joins Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing Series full-time ahead of 2024 season

The highly anticipated season of Kyle Larson-owned and endorsed High Limit Sprint Car Series is set to add yet another high-profile driver to its roster. The latest to announce a full-time commitment to the series is Sprint Car racing hotshot of the past three years, Brent Marks.

Marks announced his participation this week on Thursday with the winged Sprint Car Series. Often referred to as 'The Myerstown Missile' in the dirt racing scene, the 32-year-old has won 45 races in the past three years, with 13 victories to his name in 2023 alone.

Before joining Kyle Larson's racing series, Brent Marks had experience with World of Outlaws, another premier Sprint Car racing series. Used to the demands of racing on a national level and traveling across the country, the Myerstown native also has 11 wins in the All-Star Circuit of Champions to his name.

The High Limit Racing Series kicks off the 2024 season at East Bay Raceway in Florida in February next year, with the season finale set to take place at Phoenix Raceway in October.

Brent Marks will be another prominent figure in Brad Sweet's and Kyle Larson's racing series, which has set the grassroots dirt racing scene ablaze since its debut in 2023. Other leading names include Rico Abreu, Kasey Kahne, Brad Sweet, and Kyle Larson himself, amongst others.

Newly announced NASCAR Xfinity regular Shane van Gisbergen could drive for Kyle Larson's racing series

Australian V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen, who makes his full-time debut in NASCAR next year, is also one of the drivers on Kyle Larson's radar for his Sprint Car series.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen reacting to the Kiwi driver's official announcement from Trackhouse Racing on X:

"Looks like plenty of free time to run the Midweek Money Series with @HighLimitRacing #RacersRace"

It remains to be seen whether Shane van Gisbergen will take to grassroots dirt racing, as his upcoming racing schedule seems to be filling up fast. The inaugural Chicago Street race winner will also be seen competing in an ARCA Menards Series ahead of his Xfinity debut to qualify for the same.

With the High Limit Racing Series going live on February 12, 2024, fans can catch the action on Floracing.com in conjunction with attending events in person. Teams will compete for a $1 million championship fund at the end of the season, true to the series' name.