NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson seems to be on a mission to promote his Sprint Car Racing Series, with the Hendrick Motorsports driver aiming to leave no stone unturned. With the recent announcement of Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen's return to NASCAR as a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, Larson seems to have other racing plans lined up as well for the Kiwi driver.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen reacting to Trackhouse Racing announcing the inaugural Chicago Street Race winner's part-time Cup Series schedule on X (formerly Twitter). In a bid to fill in the 34-year-old's time better in between race weekends, Kyle Larson suggested mid-week Sprint Car racing for the Kiwi.

"Looks like plenty of free time to run the Midweek Money Series with @highlimitracing," Larson tweeted.

High Limit Racing is the new winged Sprint Car Racing series co-owned by Larson and former team owner in the series, Brad Sweet. The marquee has been able to revolutionize the Sprint Car scene with double the amount of purses for each event. The series also recently announced a NASCAR-style charter system which aims to hand over 50% of streaming revenue back to the teams.

While Kyle Larson might be joking around with the new-found NASCAR regular, it might not be a stretch to think about him being serious about Shane van Gisbergen's appearance in dirt-track racing. After all, it would bring massive international eyeballs to what is otherwise a grassroots sport in America.

Fans react to Kyle Larson trying to bring Shane van Gisbergen into Sprint Car racing

Fans on social media seemed to be on board with Kyle Larson's suggestions of Shane van Gisbergen trying his hand at winged Sprint Car racing in the High Limit Series.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Im sure you're partially joking but I'd be interested to see how he'd fair. He has a ton of experience and skills. He may surprise people?"

"He has raced sprint cars in Australia, he’d be fine. A good team to partner with is what would hold him back."

"Someone get @shanevg97 a sprint car… stat!"

"Let’s goooo"

"Yessssssssss"

"That would be awesome. Someone needs to make this happen!"

"That would be pretty fantastic"

"He has done some midget racing. Are you going to supply him with your back up car?"

"I mean he has raced sprint cars down under"

Meanwhile, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway with the 65th running of the iconic Daytona 500 in February next year.