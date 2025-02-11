Rajah Caruth argues against popular 3-peats in US Sports missing Jimmie Johnson’s unprecedented NASCAR championships

NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth weighed in on Robert Griffin III's X post about three-peats in US sports in the Super Bowl Era. Caruth pointed out that the former NFL quarterback missed Jimmie Johnson's five-peat from the late 2000s.

Caruth is a 22-year-old professional stock car racing driver signed by Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series. He is set to drive the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado this season following a strong outing last year.

In an X post, Rajah Caruth told Robert Griffin III that veteran driver Jimmie Johnson should be on the list of three-peats in the Super Bowl era (1967–present).

"@JimmieJohnson [Jimmie Johnson] 2006-2008 (+’09 and ‘10) 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️," Caruth wrote.

Robert Griffin III only listed the Oakland Athletics (1972–1974), the Montreal Canadiens (1976–1979), the New York Islanders (1980-1983), the Chicago Bulls (1991-1993 and 1996-1998), the Houston Comets (1997-2000), the New York Yankees (1998-2000), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2002).

The former NFL player missed Jimmie Johnson, who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship from 2006 to 2010. During the five-year run, Johnson drove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports to win his first five titles.

Tony Stewart won the Cup championship in 2011 in a points-tying battle with Carl Edwards before Brad Keselowski earned his first title the following year.

Johnson returned to the top step in 2013 to win his sixth Cup Series championship. The Californian bagged his seventh and final title three years later, tying the all-time record with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Jimmie Jonhson celebrating his seventh championship at Homestead-Miami in 2016 - Source: Imagn

The three-peat conversation stemmed from the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX. The big game saw the Chiefs come short of an unprecedented three consecutive championship run in the Super Bowl era.

In addition to Jimmie Johnson, Cale Yarborough is another NASCAR driver who scored a three-peat (1976–1978) since 1967.

Rajah Caruth showed support towards Lewis Hamilton

Last week, Rajah Caruth dropped a three-emoji reaction to Lewis Hamilton's post about the F1 star's pre-season test runs in Barcelona, Spain. Caruth supported Hamilton as the Brit driver looked forward to his first season with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team.

Caruth wrote (via Instagram):

"🔥🔥🔥."

Rajah Caruth commented on Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post - Source: @rajahcaruth_ via @lewishamilton on IG

Here is the now-Ferrari driver's post on the social media platform.

"First race can’t come soon enough," Hamilton wrote in the caption.

Lewis Hamilton is joining Charles Leclerc in the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team. He left the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, where he won six of his seven world drivers' championships, after 12 seasons.

While F1 is not a US-based sport, the racing series witnessed multiple drivers scoring a three-peat since the Super Bowl era. The list includes Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen.

As for Rajah Caruth, the North Carolina native will enter his third full-time NASCAR Truck Series season this year. His previous outing in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevy saw him win one race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and reach the Round of 8.

