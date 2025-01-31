Rajah Caruth responds to F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari post

NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth showed support towards Lewis Hamilton's recent post on social media. The post expressed how excited Hamilton is to drive for his new Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari.

Caruth is a 22-year-old racecar driver competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He is set to return to the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports after winning one NASCAR race last year, which made him the third black driver to do so.

The Atlanta native dropped a three-emoji reaction on Lewis Hamilton's post comprising photos taken from the now-Ferrari driver's pre-season testings in Barcelona.

"🔥🔥🔥," Caruth commented.

Rajah Caruth's comment on Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post - Source: @rajahcaruth_ via @lewishamilton on IG

Meanwhile, here's what Hamilton wrote in the caption:

"First race can’t come soon enough."

After spending 12 years with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, Hamilton has moved to the Scuderia Ferrari to drive the No. 44 SF-25. He left the team with six world drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles.

Before driving for Mercedes, the British driver also won a championship with McLaren in 2008 in his sophomore year in the open-wheel formula racing series.

While Hamilton prepares for his first F1 season with Ferrari, Rajah Caruth will gear up for his second season with Spire Motorsports. He notably won the third race of the 2024 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, ahead of Tyler Ankrum and Corey Heim.

In Picture: Rajah Caruth won the 2024 Victorias Voice Foundation 200 - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas win punched his ticket to the playoffs and he eventually made the Round of 8. He concluded the year with five top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes.

Rajah Caruth set to compete in 2025 with sponsorship from billionaire Rick Hendrick

Following a strong 2024 season, Spire Motorsports brought back Rajah Caruth to its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program. One of his sponsors, Hendrick Automotive Group, will also continue to back his racing career.

Impressed with Caruth's performance, Hendrick Automotive Group owner Rick Hendrick said:

"Rajah is a young man of tremendous character and has proven to be a great representative of HendrickCars.com and our nearly 11,000 teammates across the country."

Meanwhile, here's what the youngster said:

“It is great to have a home and stability heading into next year,” Caruth said. “I believe this is the first time in my career I won’t be with a new team or competing in a different series at the start of the season.

Caruth thanked Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr for trusting him with the seat and said that he expects to compete for the championship.

"I really appreciate the opportunity Jeff and T.J. have given me, and I’m excited to continue preparations for 2025. Our organization has really grown over the past year, and we have shown what we are capable of. We have set the bar high for the season, and the expectation is to win more races and compete for a championship," the Truck Series driver said.

Rajah Caruth will return to the No. 71 Chevy - Source: Imagn

His 2025 campaign will commence on February 14 with the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. He will team up with rookie Andres Perez de Lara who will pilot the No. 77 Chevy full-time.

