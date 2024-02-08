Rajah Caruth bags full-time Truck Series ride for 2024 season with Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports on Wednesday (January 7) announced that the organization has signed Rajah Caruth for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season.

The 21-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native competed last year with GMS Racing, registering four top-10 finishes with a pair of best finishes of sixth place at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished his rookie truck season in 16th place in the final championship standings.

Rajah Caruth will drive the #71 Chevrolet on a full-time basis, with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com for 10 races including the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

In a statement, Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said:

“We’ve talked about seminal moments for Spire Motorsports in the past, and I think this is another one of those moments. Rajah Caruth is an exceptional young man. He’s a very talented driver with a bright future. He’s obviously young in his career but he’s mature beyond his years.

“You hear people talk about an ‘it’ factor and when you talk to him and get to know him, it’s pretty obvious he has ‘it.’ We’re exceptionally fortunate to be able to bring Rajah into the mix and pair him with Chad Walter.”

Rajah Caruth will pair up with veteran crew chief Chad Walker for the 2024 Truck season.

Rajah Caruth spoke about joining hands with Spire Motorsports in Truck Series

The 2021 Wendell Scott Trailblazer award winner in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series feels grateful for getting the opportunity to drive the #71 truck for Spire Motorsports. He is also excited to work with Chad Walker.

Expressing his feelings about signing with Spire Motorsports, Caruth said:

“I just feel really blessed to be able to drive for Spire Motorsports and to be able to have Chad come with me. I’m flattered to have the support of HendrickCars.com and, of course Mr. (Rick Hendrick) and the whole Hendrick family. It’s a dream to be here and to have a full season and to have a place where I can grow is pretty special.”

Caruth has been able to score four top-10 results in 25 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series. He will look to add his first truck win with his new team when the 2024 Truck season kicks-off next week at Daytona International Speedway.